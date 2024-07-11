Black State (Metal Gear Meets Portal?)

Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
I wish the team the best though it doesn't appear there's much believable stealth AI in its current state.
In the first moments the player takes down an enemy but an enemy on an upper level fails to see or become alerted to the body in the middle of the road (or the player moving to a crouched position which would be in direct line of sight of that off-screen enemy at one point).
Then the player begins a gunfight but an enemy within just feet of a shot enemy and within view is calmly inspecting their weapon. In MGSV for example neither scenerio would occur. In MGSV an enemy only is oblivious if both conditions are true: facing away at enough of an angle to not see it (both enemies in the video though were facing what was happening) and a combat alert wasn't active.
Feels like all the moments were just scripted events.
Can't find anything about the developer other than they're Turkish and was founded in 2021. Wouldn't surprise me if this quietly disappears like so many other UE5 projects have in the past couple years.
Listening to Alex @ Digital Foundry fawn over the visuals and apparent developer goal for scalable and stutter free performance across a range of systems, i'm watching this very closely. (latest DF podcast) Recent titles have put a really bad taste in my mouth for performance out of the gate.