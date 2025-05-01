  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Black screen after BIOS save and restart?

Any reason why it would black screen specifically only after a BIOS save and restart or just a good Ol' fashion plain restart? Seems like if any type of restart results in a black screen but a power shut down and power on works every time if shut down button is pressed or shut down properly in Win 11 then press power on button on rig. Only restarting is going into a black screen for some reason? And only way to boot is shut down and power on. This is annoying after BIOS changes or updates. How can I fix this? I'm tempted to install the latest BIOS because there is a new one released or if I need to reinstall Win 11, any clues guys?

Edit. Updating BIOS to F16b. Let's see if it helps.
 
