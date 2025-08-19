  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Black Myth: Zhong Kui

Black Myth: Zhong Kui- Teaser Trailer

Developed by Game Science, Black Myth: Zhong Kui—the second entry in the Black Myth series—was officially unveiled today with its first CG teaser trailer, and simultaneously debuted during Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025

This single-player action role-playing game draws its primary creative inspiration from the famed Chinese folk figure Zhong Kui...as the project is still in early development, no in-game footage is available at this time...


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NZ7VLcO06Ak
 
