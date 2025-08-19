Black Myth: Zhong Kui- Teaser Trailer
Developed by Game Science, Black Myth: Zhong Kui—the second entry in the Black Myth series—was officially unveiled today with its first CG teaser trailer, and simultaneously debuted during Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025
This single-player action role-playing game draws its primary creative inspiration from the famed Chinese folk figure Zhong Kui...as the project is still in early development, no in-game footage is available at this time...
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NZ7VLcO06Ak
