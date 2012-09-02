Black Mesa Releasing Sept. 14th

MaxTheLimit
So who is excited?
It's worth a playthrough but hard to say whether it's worth playing all of HL1 just for a look at xen. I replay HL1 every few years but usually stop around xen. If you got nothing better to do just replay the original I guess. Could be interesting to see the differences whenever they finish remaking the whole game.
Then took 300 years so the new one looks like ass anyway.
http://forums.blackmesasource.com/showpost.php?p=480698&postcount=12Development on xen is already underway and we hope to have it finished up in a reasonable timeframe. Xen is going to basically be a complete game in its own right, it's not going to be just an epilogue to the game; more of a whole new chapter. It'll be pretty well expanded.
Anyway, they are releasing the game up to Xen because it needs quite a bit of work to make it a fun level... Xen was such a bitch in the original game.
That would have looked like ass in 2005... Now it looks like aged ass.
Payday isn't source engine, it's diesel engine.Although the source engine is pretty old, it has had some updating. Payday, Portal 2 and E.Y.E look better than this, and two of them were done by a small studios, in much much less time.
Heck, HL2 Cinematic Mod still looks pretty darn good even by contemporary standards...why the Black Mesa people couldn't keep up with that after all these years is beyond me.
To be honest, it looks worse than the HL2 episodes...and those are dated looking.
Considering the change in tone they are going for (cheesy action movie), I wouldn't consider it a replacement for the original game. HL is still worth a playthrough, especially given the price.
A lot of people probably care. If they put out a poll that asked if people wanted the game minus Xen now, or wait another 6 months for the full game... I'd gladly chose to have it now. I've re-played HL1 several times now, and I usually quite at Xen anyways, that part of the game just isn't nearly as great. I can see why it would be a bother to anyone who hasn't played HL1, but for those of us just looking to revisit the game, this should still be a lot of fun.
Not to mention... they have probably lost a lot of interest over the years. This is a good chance to put out what they have and see what people think. If it's good, it will renew peoples interest in the mod, and they keep working on it. If it flops, well, at least they can put it to bed.
http://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=94128543
Steam workshop doesn't work that way. As far as I know, it's only for a handful of games, of which Half-Life is not one. Greenlight would allow them to actually get the game in the Steam store. It would still be free, but it would get a ton more traffic.
That would have looked like ass in 2005... Now it looks like aged ass.