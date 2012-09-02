Black Mesa Releasing Sept. 14th

A lot of people probably care. If they put out a poll that asked if people wanted the game minus Xen now, or wait another 6 months for the full game... I'd gladly chose to have it now. I've re-played HL1 several times now, and I usually quite at Xen anyways, that part of the game just isn't nearly as great. I can see why it would be a bother to anyone who hasn't played HL1, but for those of us just looking to revisit the game, this should still be a lot of fun.



Not to mention... they have probably lost a lot of interest over the years. This is a good chance to put out what they have and see what people think. If it's good, it will renew peoples interest in the mod, and they keep working on it. If it flops, well, at least they can put it to bed.