Black Mesa NEW Xen Trailer and update

Bump.



Dunno if anyone has caught this, but Xen is available if you opt into the Beta on Steam. I don't think it's totally complete yet, but I've played 30 mins into it so far and it's pretty awesome... definitely a completely different level design and layout from the original game and definitely an improvement of it as well. I played all the way through the game again the past week or so and am pretty sure they've tweaked a few other levels and mechanics of the game overall since I first played it like 6 years ago, so may be worth another play through for you all as well so you can open back up that void in your life that HL3 never filled, hah.



Also worth noting that playing this totally maxed out at 1440p ultrawide is actually somewhat demanding on Xen. With my 2700X and 2080, the game would normally run at 150-200+ FPS with a few dips under 100 occasionally. But now on Xen it's running more like 60-100 FPS surprisingly.. not sure if it's the extra lighting effects, much larger map, or maybe just poor optimization of the engine on newer hardware.