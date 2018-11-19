Black Mesa NEW Xen Trailer and update

https://steamcommunity.com/games/362890/announcements/detail/2537111426405732058
Our goal is to release Xen on Steam in Q2 2019.If you've been following the game then you might want to wish the devs godspeed
release the full game already...this is Star Citizen-lite (minus the crowd-funding)...constantly adding new features and fancy tech...next thing you know they're going to add RTX features delaying it another year...https://steamcommunity.com/app/362890/allnews/
They've still got some maps to release. I'd expect the game to come out of Early Access sometime in 2020.
FINALLY!...the lifetime of waiting is finally over (still only in beta but at least the full game is available to play)!!Bump for the complete game being available on Beta now:
https://steamcommunity.com/gid/103582791438194191/announcements/detail/1724246478625804044
Just noticed that it was updating in Steam and got excited.. can't wait to finish the game later!
you played the entire game or just the Xen levels?Just beat it... was fuggin awesome as expected
Well as I posted above, I just played the entire game and most of Xen with the October update last month, but I had to reload my save from the end of that chapter with this new update. There were only a few more additional areas added in this update (really just one puzzle area and then another action area/sequence which was fun) and then the Nihilanth fight. So this update only added another 90 mins or so for me to play through.