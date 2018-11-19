Black Mesa NEW Xen Trailer and update

N4CR

N4CR

[H]ardness Supreme
Joined
Oct 17, 2011
Messages
4,425
Oh hell yes. Xen was always weird, unique and a little short (for the amount of art that had to be done for it too) but this looks like a beautiful way to add and re-make it. They put a lot of thought, reminded me a bit No Mans' Sky, they really captured the vibe of Xen well.
 
T

twonunpackmule

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 27, 2005
Messages
1,470
Cool. It's nice to finally see an end to a product you've been following and playing for so long. I hope once this is out, they'll fix some of the quirks in the base game. There's definitely some room for improvement.

I busted open a crate and a military guy was just hanging out. Like, he shipped himself to Black Mesa.
 
P

polonyc2

[H]ard as it Gets
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
17,107
looks really impressive...but delayed again till 2019??...which will probably get delayed until 2020...
 
T4rd

T4rd

[H]ard as it Gets
Joined
Apr 8, 2009
Messages
16,944
Bump.

Dunno if anyone has caught this, but Xen is available if you opt into the Beta on Steam. I don't think it's totally complete yet, but I've played 30 mins into it so far and it's pretty awesome... definitely a completely different level design and layout from the original game and definitely an improvement of it as well. I played all the way through the game again the past week or so and am pretty sure they've tweaked a few other levels and mechanics of the game overall since I first played it like 6 years ago, so may be worth another play through for you all as well so you can open back up that void in your life that HL3 never filled, hah.

Also worth noting that playing this totally maxed out at 1440p ultrawide is actually somewhat demanding on Xen. With my 2700X and 2080, the game would normally run at 150-200+ FPS with a few dips under 100 occasionally. But now on Xen it's running more like 60-100 FPS surprisingly.. not sure if it's the extra lighting effects, much larger map, or maybe just poor optimization of the engine on newer hardware.
 
  • Like
Reactions: dgz
like this
D

defaultluser

[H]ardForum Junkie
Joined
Jan 14, 2006
Messages
12,948
You're right, I do need t resume playing. Now that I've lowered the difficulty level back from Normal to "Enemies are no-longer Superhuman," it's fun once again.
 
P

polonyc2

[H]ard as it Gets
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
17,107
Jim Kim said:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/362890/allnews/
They've still got some maps to release. I'd expect the game to come out of Early Access sometime in 2020.
Click to expand...
release the full game already...this is Star Citizen-lite (minus the crowd-funding)...constantly adding new features and fancy tech...next thing you know they're going to add RTX features delaying it another year...
 
T4rd

T4rd

[H]ard as it Gets
Joined
Apr 8, 2009
Messages
16,944
Damn.. just finished the Xen maps and am pretty sure it ends right before the Nihilanth. There's at least 2-3 hours of game play in Xen and I don't remember it taking quite that long on the original game. They've done an amazing job of the redesign though; you'd think Valve really designed these maps and the music they have to go with the sequences is spot on.

This sequence was pretty badass..

bm_c4a3a10000.jpg


The Crab fight was pretty epic as well. Hope the Nihilanth is half as fun as that was, but I'm sure it will be.

They def need to optimize performance if they can near the end.. was seeing dips down around 40 FPS several times. But was still an enjoyable experience for sure.
 
P

polonyc2

[H]ard as it Gets
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
17,107
D

deton8

Limp Gawd
Joined
Sep 27, 2007
Messages
428
Yay, just in time to try out my new PC build. I bought Black Mesa years back but have been holding off until I could play it all the way through.
 
T4rd

T4rd

[H]ard as it Gets
Joined
Apr 8, 2009
Messages
16,944
Just beat it... was fuggin awesome as expected.

Nihilianth was a tad easier to fight than I expected since he never killed me and the Gonarch killed me several times. But it was a great fight nonetheless and they changed the strategy up a little from the original as well, which was definitely nice. I also liked the HL2ish type of ending scene.

They said performance was improved in this update, but I still saw plenty of dips down into the 30-50 FPS range. I put up the Windows game stats thing at the top right to show FPS, CPU, and GPU utilization and my CPU and GPU both stayed at around 30-40%, so I'm guessing this game still isn't multithreaded (beyond 2 threads at least) and my 2700X's single thread performance is bottlenecking the GPU still somehow at 3440x1440. I still averaged 120+ FPS I'd say, so it didn't stay that bad a lot, just several scenes made the framerate tank plenty, so performance varied wildly.
 
T4rd

T4rd

[H]ard as it Gets
Joined
Apr 8, 2009
Messages
16,944
polonyc2 said:
you played the entire game or just the Xen levels?
Click to expand...
Well as I posted above, I just played the entire game and most of Xen with the October update last month, but I had to replay the last chapter of that update tonight since it wouldn't let me reload my save from the end of that chapter with this new update. There were only a few more additional areas added in this update (really just one puzzle area and then another action area/sequence which was fun) and then the Nihilanth fight. So this update only added another 90 mins or so for me to play through.
 
J

Jim Kim

2[H]4U
Joined
May 24, 2012
Messages
3,640
steamcommunity.com

Steam :: Black Mesa :: Black Mesa Beta for 1.0

Hello Black Mesa friends, We have pushed a build to public-beta on Steam. This is our candidate for our release out of Early Access! If you are interested in helping us test, we would greatly appreciate it. You can find instructions on how to opt into the beta here...
steamcommunity.com steamcommunity.com

Black Mesa Beta for 1.0
Hello Black Mesa friends,
We have pushed a build to public-beta on Steam. This is our candidate for our release out of Early Access! If you are interested in helping us test, we would greatly appreciate it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top