Black coating(film, etched?) on parts

hairytoez

Mar 16, 2008
Adding a new gpu into the mix, so full teardown and clean time. Trying to figure out what happened, only ran distilled water with a biocide. It seems to have coated any metal part in the loop. Tubing was slightly fogged, but still clear. The black whatever it is comes off plastic easily, and any other plated part, but exposed copper it seems that it is pretty much dyed black at this point.

Anybody ever ran into this? Temps didn't seem to affected.

Nobu

Jun 7, 2007
Liq U didn't do that in my loop, nickel and copper, d5 pump, no other metals afaik.
 
hairytoez

Mar 16, 2008
pendragon1

Oct 7, 2000
hairytoez said:
Thats exactly my setup. Primochill says it's a corrosion inhibitor and algae protection.
https://www.primochill.com/products/primochill-liquid-utopia-15ml-bottle

I'm at a loss. I've never seen it in 20 years of watercooling. Tempted to take a brass brush or wheel to the cpu block to clean it up a bit. Really don't want to buy nor wait for new gear.
maybe the mix was off. edit: maybe an old bottle "Shelf Life: 2 Years, Unopened"
use copper polish. reg toothpaste would prob work too.
 
hairytoez

Mar 16, 2008
pendragon1 said:
maybe the mix was off. edit: maybe an old bottle "Shelf Life: 2 Years, Unopened"
use copper polish. reg toothpaste would prob work too.
It's quite possible that I messed that up. It was bought and used right away, but not out of the question.
I guess its off the the hardware store.
 
