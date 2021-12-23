Black coating(film, etched?) on parts

Adding a new gpu into the mix, so full teardown and clean time. Trying to figure out what happened, only ran distilled water with a biocide. It seems to have coated any metal part in the loop. Tubing was slightly fogged, but still clear. The black whatever it is comes off plastic easily, and any other plated part, but exposed copper it seems that it is pretty much dyed black at this point.Anybody ever ran into this? Temps didn't seem to affected.