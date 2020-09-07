Black cloth tape inside laptop

zalazin

My little I5 laptop has a 1.5 strip of black cloth like material minimally attached to the heatpipe. It goes the length of the pipe up to the exhaust fan. Partially adhesive on the sides also partially covers the metal memory shield. Is this supposed to trap heat in the heatpipe or insulate the laptop mobo? The tape is NOT wrapped around the heatpipe. There is nothing under the heatpipe except the laptop base cover no circuitry there.. Maybe a fan noise deadening material? I really don't see this tape doing anything else... info?
 
is it under a grate/grill? oems like to hide shiny bits under grates/grills with black tape or paint. you can rip it off it you want. and whille youre in there, if there is any "filter" material over the grates/grills, you can yank/cut that out to make it breath easier.
 
