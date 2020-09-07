Black cloth tape inside laptop

My little I5 laptop has a 1.5 strip of black cloth like material minimally attached to the heatpipe. It goes the length of the pipe up to the exhaust fan. Partially adhesive on the sides also partially covers the metal memory shield. Is this supposed to trap heat in the heatpipe or insulate the laptop mobo? The tape is NOT wrapped around the heatpipe. There is nothing under the heatpipe except the laptop base cover no circuitry there.. Maybe a fan noise deadening material? I really don't see this tape doing anything else... info?