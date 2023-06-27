BL808 and Cohorts: A Look at New RISC-V MCUs

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 10,311
It’s hard to stop a train and the risc-v train has a lot of momentum and even steam for the distance !!!!
“For example, the BL808 fitted on the Pine Ox64 board, which has a Raspberry Pi Pico form factor, provides a lot more peripherals than are actually used on the board, all at a low price. Let's look at this device and some of its relatives.
The BL808 from Bouffalo Lab (Figure 1) has been available for several months now in the form of the Pine Ox64 from Pine64 (Figure 2) and the Sipeed M1s Dock (Figure 3). It is a wireless MCU with Wi‑Fi 802.11 b/g/n, BLE 5.0 and Zigbee. It looks a bit like a clone of the ESP32, but it has a lot more under the bonnet than you might think at first glance. The other members of its family are equally impressive. The BL602 (also available in the Elektor Store) can be regarded as an alternative to the ESP8266 with Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), and it has already been available for several years. Along with the BL808, the BL702 and BL616 are new additions to the family and are described briefly in this article.”
Source: https://www.elektormagazine.com/articles/bl808-and-cohorts-new-riscv-mcus
“For example, the BL808 fitted on the Pine Ox64 board, which has a Raspberry Pi Pico form factor, provides a lot more peripherals than are actually used on the board, all at a low price. Let's look at this device and some of its relatives.
The BL808 from Bouffalo Lab (Figure 1) has been available for several months now in the form of the Pine Ox64 from Pine64 (Figure 2) and the Sipeed M1s Dock (Figure 3). It is a wireless MCU with Wi‑Fi 802.11 b/g/n, BLE 5.0 and Zigbee. It looks a bit like a clone of the ESP32, but it has a lot more under the bonnet than you might think at first glance. The other members of its family are equally impressive. The BL602 (also available in the Elektor Store) can be regarded as an alternative to the ESP8266 with Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), and it has already been available for several years. Along with the BL808, the BL702 and BL616 are new additions to the family and are described briefly in this article.”
Source: https://www.elektormagazine.com/articles/bl808-and-cohorts-new-riscv-mcus