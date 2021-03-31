Bizzmeister's Motif Monument SFF Build

Hey guys,I've always loved these smaller builds and wanted to finally build one myself. I absolutely fell in love with the Motif Monument and decided I had to go ahead and build it. So here it goes, ill share the progress as I go. I have pretty much all I need at the moment except my custom PSU cables. It's really disappointing hearing that if I order now, its a 4-6 week wait. ( by the way, if anyone knows a quicker way, please let me know asap )Also, since this build forces you to use a smaller card, the beefiest card i can pretty much put in ( 2 slot card all it permits ) is a 3060Ti. Since I am not willing to pay $1400 for a frickin EVGA 3060Ti XC that's small and 2 fan, i settled on a PNY single fan 3060 for the time being. That arrives on Friday. There are only 3 3060Ti mini versions in existence that I know of. Only one is available for purchase and that's the EVGA card mentioned above. The other is the MSI Aero ITX 3060Ti Single fan ( not out yet ) and ASUS DUAL MINI 3060Ti ( not out yet )Build specs:Case ( or lack of lol ): Motif MonumentASUS TUF 27" 165hz IPS 2560x1440 Gsync monitorASUS ROG Strix Z590-I Gaming Wifi mITXIntel i7 11700KNoctua NH-U12S Chromax Black with 2 120mm fans / Noctua thermal pasteCorsair Vengeance RGB Pro 32GB 3600mhzCorsair SF Series 750w PSUWestern Digital Black 2TB SN850 Gen 4 NVME SSDPNY RTX 3060 Revel Gaming Epic (single fan) 12GBAnyways, enough talk, here are some pics. By the way, in case your wondering, this thing is very sturdy. Is A LOT heavier than it looks. Excellent paint finish too. Will have a lot more uploaded tomorrow.======More to come!-Bizz