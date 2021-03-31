Bizzmeister's Motif Monument SFF Build

bizzmeister
2[H]4U
Apr 26, 2010
Hey guys,
I've always loved these smaller builds and wanted to finally build one myself. I absolutely fell in love with the Motif Monument and decided I had to go ahead and build it. So here it goes, ill share the progress as I go. I have pretty much all I need at the moment except my custom PSU cables. It's really disappointing hearing that if I order now, its a 4-6 week wait. ( by the way, if anyone knows a quicker way, please let me know asap )
Also, since this build forces you to use a smaller card, the beefiest card i can pretty much put in ( 2 slot card all it permits ) is a 3060Ti. Since I am not willing to pay $1400 for a frickin EVGA 3060Ti XC that's small and 2 fan, i settled on a PNY single fan 3060 for the time being. That arrives on Friday. There are only 3 3060Ti mini versions in existence that I know of. Only one is available for purchase and that's the EVGA card mentioned above. The other is the MSI Aero ITX 3060Ti Single fan ( not out yet ) and ASUS DUAL MINI 3060Ti ( not out yet )
Build specs:
Case ( or lack of lol ): Motif Monument
ASUS TUF 27" 165hz IPS 2560x1440 Gsync monitor
ASUS ROG Strix Z590-I Gaming Wifi mITX
Intel i7 11700K
Noctua NH-U12S Chromax Black with 2 120mm fans / Noctua thermal paste
Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 32GB 3600mhz
Corsair SF Series 750w PSU
Western Digital Black 2TB SN850 Gen 4 NVME SSD
PNY RTX 3060 Revel Gaming Epic (single fan) 12GB
Anyways, enough talk, here are some pics. By the way, in case your wondering, this thing is very sturdy. Is A LOT heavier than it looks. Excellent paint finish too. Will have a lot more uploaded tomorrow.
More to come!
-Bizz
