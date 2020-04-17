Bitspower rotary ball valve fitting has some slop to it. OK or not OK?

I spent last evening draining/flushing my loop after leak testing with distilled water with primochill sysprep before putting koolance coolant in. In the process, I manipulated the Bitspower ball valve open and closed quite a few times and now it has a little side to side slop from the pressure of me turning the ball valve with the fitting unsupported. I had also tried to tighten the fitting into the distro-plate with some pliers because it didn't appear I had compressed the o-ring enough for my liking. It's almost impossible to get a grip on the grippy part as it's so close to the pump assembly that you can't fully rotate it around due to the handle hitting it. The fitting is not leaking and has been tested on for several hours since it got loosened up, but it definitely has a little horizontal wiggle to it. Should I worry about changing this out and replacing it or just move along and hope it doesn't spring a leak. I have no idea how these are constructed on the inside, so I don't know how much play is OK. It's this fitting:
Bitspower G1/4 Rotary Ball Valve $40 fitting.
Bitspower G1/4 Rotary Ball Valve $40 fitting.