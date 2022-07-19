BitSight Discovers Critical Vulnerabilities in Widely Used Vehicle GPS Tracker

Zarathustra[H] said: Why would a vehicle tracker even have access to a vehicles other systems? That is an insane design choice. Click to expand...

It's exactly designed to do those things as it is primarily a theft prevention and monitoring device.relay outlook design makes the device very convenient for hide and installOnce your vehicle was stolen or meet any emergency, you will can remotely cut off the fuel via SMS command or APP to stop the vehicle, of course you also can resume the fuel remotely.If the gps signal is good, the device will locate via gps satellite, if not, the device will locate via LBS! Under GPS locating mode, the accuracy is 5-10 meters, under LBS locating mode, the accuracy is 100-1000 meters!You will can realtime track the device on google maps via mobilephone, tablet and computer, and the minumum data upload interval is 10 seconds!The APP and web server can record the upload data of the device up to 6 months, you will can playback the history route at any time!The device will go into standby mode automatically when there isn't vibration for 3 minutes , it will go into working mode when it detect vibration againThis alarm works only under continuous positioning mode.When the unit speed is exceed the speed you presetted, it will send message ldquospeed alarm!rdquo to the admin number every 5 minutes.After you did the shake alarm setting,please keep the tracker being stationary for 5 minutes, then this function will start working. It will send SMS ldquosensor alarm!rdquo to the admin number when the unit get shocked.When the units stays immobile in a place for 10 minutes, the user can set up the movement alarm by this command "move+passord", then in case the device moved 500m it will send alarm SMS "Move Alarm+Latitude and longitude" to the authorized number.Set up a virtual fence for the tracker to restrict its movements within a district. The unit will send alarm information to APP and web server when it goes out of or get in this district.After did this setting, tracker will only work for 5 minutes after being waked up, and back to sleep mode, GPS will shut off and GSM will works in low consumption mode. SMS, call will can wake up the tracker.After did this setting, if no shock for 5 minutes, the tracker will work under "sleep by shock" mode, GPS will shut off, GSM will works in low consumption. Vibration, SMS, call will can wake up the tracker.