Bitcoin's horoscope for today

"Earth sign Capricorn is extremely grounded in real life, meaning they value material things and tangible achievements. No navel-gazing here. Their practical qualities are admirable, and you’ll never find a Capricorn who starts things but doesn’t finish. They’re suited to jobs like finance and programming, not minding long hours and periods of focus others might struggle with. Being ruled by Saturn, Capricorn has more conservative and traditional values. That doesn’t necessarily translate to their politics, but the planet of restrictions means they prefer boundaries and set hierarchies. They’re great people to have around due to their dependability and loyalty, but do hold others to the same high standard they hold themselves to, so can come across as pessimistic at times. If you can bring your Capricorn out of their shell, they’ll support you and help you have their same ambitious drive. Just try your best to avoid putting them on the defensive and bringing out their stubborn side (much like their Goat of Fear namesake)."

"Moon Alert - Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 2:30 PM to 5:15 PM EST today (11:30 AM to 2:15 PM PST). After that, the Moon moves from Virgo into Libra. Avoid controversial subjects today because they will quickly disintegrate into arguments, especially during the Moon Alert. (See above.) You don’t need this. After the Moon Alert is over, you will be high viz. and people will notice you. Do be aware of this."

"Don't let a pessimistic outlook get the better of you. Things will work out for you, especially around your career or finances."

"Someone will happily give you less than you deserve if they think they can get away with it, so stay sharp mentally and refuse to be intimidated physically or emotionally. Your self-control will worry them a lot more than they worry you."

"With Mars about to enter your sign, you may realize the potential in an idea or opportunity, and how wonderful it might be if you could take advantage of it. Are too many issues holding you back? Perhaps someone disapproves, and this is causing a delay. Once the fiery planet arrives in Capricorn tomorrow, renewed confidence and courage will help you make a start."

You’re responsible and have mastered self-control but it’s important to let others do their own thing. You know how to do things but they do too. Don’t keep pressuring them with your knowledge. Let them take their time.



You have to stop being condescending all the time. It isn’t helping you.



Capricorn Health Today



Health problems won’t crop up right now and you needn't worry about it unnecessarily. Just take the regular steps to remain how you are currently and you’ll be just fine. Don’t overwork and get burdened unnecessarily. You need to prioritise yourself for now.



Capricorn Finance Today



Things look stupendous on the financial front for you. Make good use of this time and look for projects that'll take you to an even better place. Research thoroughly and take steps to create the future that you’ve always wanted for yourself. You’ve been patient and responsible so far and you’re receiving the benefits for the same now.



Capricorn Career Today



Don’t get disheartened by minor setbacks at work. Remember where you want to be in the future. Work whole-heartedly and your peers will soon realise and appreciate your efforts.



For businesses, don't invest right away. Focus on what you have and aim to make that better before jumping to the next project. Small, steady steps are advisable right now.



Capricorn Family Today



Your family members are very happy with you. They’re looking forward to spending more happy times with you. You’ll have overcome the challenges together as a team and that has brought you closer. Cherish this and build stronger relationships.



Capricorn Love Life Today



Romance looks excellent right now and you must take the plunge. If you’ve been wanting to take the relationship to the next step, you should reach out to your partner because chances are they’re feeling the same way.



For singles, the time is right. If you've been wanting to ask someone out you should go ahead. Things might just click.

With the tremendous shakeup happening with Bitcoin right now, we're all wondering where things are going for the coin, and what the future portends. While many are doing fundamentals analysis and some are doing technical analysis, I did what I felt was the most appropriate thing:I checked its horoscope.Bitcoin was born on January 3, 2009. That would make it a Capricorn (December 22 - January 19). According to the Metro, Capricorns - in general - are described as follows:Capricorns are suited to jobs like finance and programming? Wow. That was suspiciously well placed.Let's check the daily forecasts. Here's one forecast from the National Post for Saturday, January 22:Well, there's certainly no question that Bitcoin is currently high visibility, and people are certainly noticing it.Here's another forecast, this one from the Toronto Star:Well, that's comforting. Let's see if we can find some more forecasts:Here's one from The Globe and Mail:So, someone will pay less for Bitcoin than Bitcoin deserves, if they think they can get away with it? Scary accurate.Going abroad, this is what the Metro (UK) has to say:Not sure what new start Bitcoin is going to make, but I'm happy about the renewed confidence and courage part.And to round things out, the Hindustan Times gave the most comprehensive forecast:=================================================Well! I'm certainly glad to hear that things look stupendous on the financial front.And to finish today's forecast, here's a particularly interesting one from the little known GnarlyTimes general housekeepers weekly:Well, there ya go! I don't know about you, but I'm feeling better already.