well, I guess it was just a matter of time for something like this to be brought up.
"A gas-fired power plant being used to support a Bitcoin mining operation in upstate New York as divided local residents over the environmental toll of the energy-intensive process versus the economic benefits the business brings to town."
https://www.foxbusiness.com/markets/bitcoin-mining-operation-in-finger-lakes-sparks-local-concerns
