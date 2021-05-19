Bitcoin crumbles below $40,000 on China crypto warning

HAL_404

HAL_404

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Dec 16, 2018
Messages
1,079
They say, "whatever goes up must come down" :barefoot:

"The statement from China's industry association said all members should "resolutely refrain from conducting or participating in any business activities related to virtual currencies. A week ago, Bitcoin was trading above $50,105 after its price plunged 10% following Tesla CEO Elon Musk's reversal of his stance on the digital currency. Musk announced that Tesla, the electric car maker, would no longer accept Bitcoin as payment."

https://www.foxbusiness.com/markets/bitcoin-price-falls-on-china-crypto-warning
 
