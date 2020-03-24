Bitcoin and XRP, Time to buy

Asylum1
Gawd
Joined
Apr 4, 2009
- Messages
- 992
Now is a good time to invest in Bitcoin, prices are low and the market for Crypto is in a upturn.
If you wait much longer you will miss the boat.
XRP at .16 a share is a great long term investment also.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/lukefi...-as-a-winner-5-things-to-expect/#2a19fb9f1933
