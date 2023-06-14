Bipartisan Bill Denies Section 230 Protection for AI

"Hawley, Blumenthal Introduce Bipartisan Legislation to Protect Consumers and Deny AI Companies Section 230 Immunity"

"This new bipartisan legislation would clarify that Section 230 immunity will not apply to claims based on generative AI, ensuring consumers have the tools they need to protect themselves from harmful content produced by the latest advancements in AI technology.

For example, AI-generated “deepfakes” – lifelike false images of real individuals – are exploding in popularity. Ordinary people can now suffer life-destroying consequences for saying things they never said, or doing things they never would. Companies complicit in this process should be held accountable in court.

“We can’t make the same mistakes with generative AI as we did with Big Tech on Section 230," said Senator Hawley. "When these new technologies harm innocent people, the companies must be held accountable. Victims deserve their day in court and this bipartisan proposal will make that a reality.”

"AI companies should be forced to take responsibility for business decisions as they’re developing products—without any Section 230 legal shield," said Senator Blumenthal. "This legislation is the first step in our effort to write the rules of AI and establish safeguards as we enter this new era. AI platform accountability is a key principle of a framework for regulation that targets risk and protects the public."

The No Section 230 Immunity for AI Act would:

  • Amend Section 230 by adding a clause that strips immunity from AI companies in civil claims or criminal prosecutions involving the use or provision of generative AI.
  • Empower Americans harmed by generative AI models to sue AI companies in federal or state court.
Read the full bill text here.

On May 16, 2023, Senators Hawley and Blumenthal held a landmark hearing on AI oversight. All three witnesses at that hearing, including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, agreed that Congress needed to take action, as new developments in generative AI technology – from large language models to art generators – are advancing at a breakneck pace, upending many aspects of American life.

Last week, Senator Hawley announced five guiding principles for the future of AI legislation."

See: EU Approves Formation of Artificial Intelligence Act



Well, they asked to be regulated, this is the start. Honestly there's been some pretty horrific stories of people being scammed by AI already, something has to be done I'm not sure if this is the right move because I don't know enough but it's a start. I'll have to read up on it.
 
I have very limited knowledge, but from my understanding Section 230 protect youtube, google if a search result turned a link to someone with an AI based scam, twitter, etc... it never protected the actual creator of the defamatory-frauds any illegal contains itself, just the platform that happened to have distributed it, could be a clarification more than an actual change ?
 
LukeTbk said:
I have very limited knowledge, but from my understanding Section 230 protect youtube, google if a search result turned a link to someone with an AI based scam, twitter, etc... it never protected the actual creator of the defamatory-frauds any illegal contains itself, just the platform that happened to have distributed it, could be a clarification more than an actual change ?
Yeah, that's my understanding... but it is often difficult to identify the creator, which makes taking them to court difficult. Afaik, the sites have no duty to help identify the creator, and often don't.

This change would seem to only help if the AI is controlled by the site where the content is posted or the origin of the AI created content is otherwise clear.
 
If it actually strip the protection to the platform for AI created content, I am not sure how it could work.

How a platform can know if it is AI created or human created it will need to assume it is an AI for any not fully well known big account.

And the text seem to go back and for they talk about 230 but after that: AI companies should be forced to take responsibility for business decisions as they’re developing products

So would it be the AI company being sued (a bit like suing Adobe if a photoshoped picture was diffamatory) or the platforms on which the pictures appeared.

ANd I am not what the generative AI company has to with 230, they are not in a, are they publisher or not situation for the most part.

https://www.axios.com/pro/tech-policy/2023/06/14/hawley-blumenthal-bill-section-230-ai

Would it be, 230 does not work for youtube if something in the video was generated by an AI that seem really bad, if it is you can sue Adobe if a video-picture that was made on it was diffamatory do sound also quite the precedent.
 
