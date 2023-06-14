Bipartisan Bill Denies Section 230 Protection for AI

If it actually strip the protection to the platform for AI created content, I am not sure how it could work.How a platform can know if it is AI created or human created it will need to assume it is an AI for any not fully well known big account.And the text seem to go back and for they talk about 230 but after that: AI companies should be forced to take responsibility for business decisions as they’re developing productsSo would it be the AI company being sued (a bit like suing Adobe if a photoshoped picture was diffamatory) or the platforms on which the pictures appeared.ANd I am not what the generative AI company has to with 230, they are not in a, are they publisher or not situation for the most part.Would it be, 230 does not work for youtube if something in the video was generated by an AI that seem really bad, if it is you can sue Adobe if a video-picture that was made on it was diffamatory do sound also quite the precedent.