BioWare Teases "The Next Mass Effect" In New Trailer

I'd be lying if I said I wasn't super excited about this... Between Starfield, Elder Scrolls, Avowed, new Dragon Age, and now a new Mass Effect, I think the next couple years are going to be great for RPG lovers. I do wish Bioware had released DLC for Andromeda because I like Andromeda quite a bit, and I frankly didn't understand all the negativity around the game. That being said with both a new Dragon Age and Mass Effect being announced at the same time I am curious which will release first or how far away they could be?



I also am wondering if by Bioware announcing both Dragon Age and Mass Effect simultaneously whether that means they've abandoned Anthem?