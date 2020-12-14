BioWare Teases "The Next Mass Effect" In New Trailer

"BioWare has recently announced that a veteran team is in the early stages of creating the next Mass Effect title. The upcoming game appears to be a successor to the original Mass Effect trilogy. The new teaser trailer was released by BioWare during The Game Awards 2020 live stream and teases that the new title will follow the ending of Mass Effect 3 ignoring the spin-off entry "Andromeda". This new title is unlikely to launch anytime soon as the game is still in the early stages of pre-production however, gamers will be able to look forward to Mass Effect Legendary Edition releasing in 2021 for PC and consoles."


https://www.techpowerup.com/275918/bioware-teases-the-next-mass-effect-in-new-trailer
 
I'd be lying if I said I wasn't super excited about this... Between Starfield, Elder Scrolls, Avowed, new Dragon Age, and now a new Mass Effect, I think the next couple years are going to be great for RPG lovers. I do wish Bioware had released DLC for Andromeda because I like Andromeda quite a bit, and I frankly didn't understand all the negativity around the game. That being said with both a new Dragon Age and Mass Effect being announced at the same time I am curious which will release first or how far away they could be?

I also am wondering if by Bioware announcing both Dragon Age and Mass Effect simultaneously whether that means they've abandoned Anthem?
 
