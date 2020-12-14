erek
"BioWare has recently announced that a veteran team is in the early stages of creating the next Mass Effect title. The upcoming game appears to be a successor to the original Mass Effect trilogy. The new teaser trailer was released by BioWare during The Game Awards 2020 live stream and teases that the new title will follow the ending of Mass Effect 3 ignoring the spin-off entry "Andromeda". This new title is unlikely to launch anytime soon as the game is still in the early stages of pre-production however, gamers will be able to look forward to Mass Effect Legendary Edition releasing in 2021 for PC and consoles."
https://www.techpowerup.com/275918/bioware-teases-the-next-mass-effect-in-new-trailer
