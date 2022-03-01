Biostar sells rx 580 gpus in prebuilt mining rig

I used to not hate Biostar, more just ambivalent. Cheap mobos, problematic at times but often a cheap solution that worked much like ECS mobos. I didn't know they had started selling radeon stuff.

Biostar has decided to sell new rx580 cards in pre-built mining rigs instead of selling them to possibly gamers.

https://www.techspot.com/news/93567-biostar-condemns-entire-shipment-gpus-mining-hell.html


https://wccftech.com/biostar-repurp...ypto-mining-iminer-a588x8d2-pre-built-system/

Press Release pic via:
https://videocardz.com/newz/biostar...aphics-cards-for-its-pre-built-mining-systems

This doesn’t bother me at all. It was companies like Zotac tweeting current gen cards loaded in mining rigs. Of course they took that tweet down quick.
 
All of the companies sell direct to miners. None of them are your "friend". I'm not sure how this is anything new or surprising.
 
I think I'd rather 2x3090s than 8x580s at this point for the same hash rate. Probably cheaper too.
 
