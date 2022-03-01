Biostar sells rx 580 gpus in prebuilt mining rig

I used to not hate Biostar, more just ambivalent. Cheap mobos, problematic at times but often a cheap solution that worked much like ECS mobos. I didn't know they had started selling radeon stuff.
Biostar has decided to sell new rx580 cards in pre-built mining rigs instead of selling them to possibly gamers.
https://www.techspot.com/news/93567-biostar-condemns-entire-shipment-gpus-mining-hell.html
https://wccftech.com/biostar-repurp...ypto-mining-iminer-a588x8d2-pre-built-system/
Press Release pic via:
https://videocardz.com/newz/biostar...aphics-cards-for-its-pre-built-mining-systems
