BIOSTAR Interactive Introduces the Arc A380 ST Graphics Card

“The Arc A380 ST excels in thermal performance thanks to its superior cooling technology and design innovations like Digital PWM and Dr. MOS, allowing for smooth overclocking and enhanced durability. It also features a range of output options, including three DisplayPort 2.0 ports and one HDMI 2.0 port, catering to various display setups and resolutions up to 7680 x 4320 @ 60 Hz.
BIOSTAR's Arc A380 ST is perfect for users looking for a graphics card that balances high performance with energy efficiency. Whether for streaming videos, casual gaming, or content creation, the Arc A380 ST delivers quality and reliability in every pixel. Available now at select retailers worldwide, it promises to elevate the computing experience for its users, reaffirming BIOSTAR's commitment to quality and innovation in the tech industry.
For more information, visit the product page.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/321634/biostar-introduces-the-arc-a380-st-graphics-card
