BIOSTAR Interactive Introduces the Arc A380 ST Graphics Card

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
11,459
“The Arc A380 ST excels in thermal performance thanks to its superior cooling technology and design innovations like Digital PWM and Dr. MOS, allowing for smooth overclocking and enhanced durability. It also features a range of output options, including three DisplayPort 2.0 ports and one HDMI 2.0 port, catering to various display setups and resolutions up to 7680 x 4320 @ 60 Hz.

BIOSTAR's Arc A380 ST is perfect for users looking for a graphics card that balances high performance with energy efficiency. Whether for streaming videos, casual gaming, or content creation, the Arc A380 ST delivers quality and reliability in every pixel. Available now at select retailers worldwide, it promises to elevate the computing experience for its users, reaffirming BIOSTAR's commitment to quality and innovation in the tech industry.

For more information, visit the product page.”

1713372131483.png

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/321634/biostar-introduces-the-arc-a380-st-graphics-card
 
I wonder if Intel's wildly effective driver optimizations since launch of the Arc 380 have made it viable as a low end GPU again, and that is why we are seeing it show up.

All that said, low end it is. Even a 1060 beats it by quite a wide margin.

I guess if you are on a really tight budget and don't run anything above minimum settings, OR if you just need a basic video output GPU, this isn't bad.

It's all about having the right expectations.
 
iirc it comes close to the 1060 in some games, been a bit since I looked. It gets 100+ fps in furmark on my linux box before it starts thermal throttling.
 
Zarathustra[H] said:
I wonder if Intel's wildly effective driver optimizations since launch of the Arc 380 have made it viable as a low end GPU again, and that is why we are seeing it show up.

All that said, low end it is. Even a 1060 beats it by quite a wide margin.

I guess if you are on a really tight budget and don't run anything above minimum settings, OR if you just need a basic video output GPU, this isn't bad.

It's all about having the right expectations.
Click to expand...
Gaming it will still struggle at 1080p as shown here.

View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w3WSqLEciEw&t=962s&ab_channel=GamersNexus
But if you need something for Media, it packs one hell of an encoder.

View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DvNYdqG9PEw&ab_channel=GeekShhh
So there is a place for this card, I would use it over an Nvidia T1000 in any place where I could that's for sure.
 
Zarathustra[H] said:
I wonder if Intel's wildly effective driver optimizations since launch of the Arc 380 have made it viable as a low end GPU again, and that is why we are seeing it show up.

All that said, low end it is. Even a 1060 beats it by quite a wide margin.

I guess if you are on a really tight budget and don't run anything above minimum settings, OR if you just need a basic video output GPU, this isn't bad.

It's all about having the right expectations.
Click to expand...
Aboot the same as a 1650 non-super, although this is from over a year ago and it has improved some. https://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/intel-arc-a380-review/4

Unfortunately no recent comparisons with the 1650, etc. GN did revisit it, but low-end nvidia cards weren't included in their numbers. 🤷‍♂️
 
Nobu said:
Aboot the same as a 1650 non-super, although this is from over a year ago and it has improved some. https://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/intel-arc-a380-review/4

Unfortunately no recent comparisons with the 1650, etc. GN did revisit it, but low-end nvidia cards weren't included in their numbers. 🤷‍♂️
Click to expand...
But the revisit also showed those cards struggling to hold 30 FPS in some titles at 1080p and completely failing to break 20 FPS in others so… even if they were in the list they aren’t currently relevant.
 
Lakados said:
But the revisit also showed those cards struggling to hold 30 FPS in some titles at 1080p and completely failing to break 20 FPS in others so… even if they were in the list they aren’t currently relevant.
Click to expand...
IMO they're relevant for low profile builds if you don't want to spend $250 to $350 on a 3060 or some quadro/etc card. They provide decent performance at stock and can be overclocked for more. Of course future AMD apus will make them mostly irrelevent there as well, aside from trans/encoding, if current ones don't already.

If you aren't constrained by cost or formfactor then there are many better cards, or similarly performing cards for the same cost or less.
 
Lakados said:
Perhaps, but if it can’t do 30fps on all lows for the game you want then it’s not worth it at all if it can’t do the job.
Click to expand...
If you're playing those kind of games you probably have a system that can take a full sized 4070 or 4080 and don't mind paying to get one. If you're considering this card at all you either have some other use for it or you don't mind playing some games at 1080p30 or less.
 
It’s somewhere between a 1050 Ti and an RX 570 in general, has a hell of a video encoder and generally modern feature set, and has the option of running without a PCIe connector, though the models that have one are certainly faster under sustained heavy load. The Linux drivers have shaped up rather well too, though I don’t know how well the new xe driver plays on non-x86 platforms yet. Overall I’m not huge on Biostar, but this is nice to see.
 
Last edited:
So I ran the official FurMark bench from gpumagick (was using gputest before) and got some official results.
Arc A380: https://gpumagick.com/scores/show.php?id=95270
AMD 3400G: https://gpumagick.com/scores/show.php?id=95279

The a380 began the test at 30 fps and slowly droped to about 17 fps as it thermal throttled. Would have probably held 30 if I had any airflow around the card.

The 3400G held about 16 fps throughout the test.

To make sure I wasn't talking out my ass I reran gputest and it did show 130 fps when it first started. Looks like it's running furmark 1 though, and maybe at a lower resolution. It completed that bench with a score of 1702, 30fps avg at 800x600 (still warm from the official test). So I wasn't completely full of shit, but I was a bit off base.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top