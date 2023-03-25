Biostar A960D+V3 6-X have any fix for core performance boost not working with FX-6300 ?

Hello.

Thanks for reading my topic.



That mainboard Biostar A960D+V3 6-X start using AMD FX-6300.

OS and softwares work correctly.

However the AMD FX core performance boost feature ( single core to 4,1 GHz and all cores to 3,8 GHz ) not work.

The mainboard BIOS is AMI version 8.00.15 and mainboard BIOS version is 2.61 2019-01-10.

In BIOS CPU settings have correct details about AMD FX-6300 , but the core performance boost is in gray color not being possible enable it.

I have tried contact in Biostar support and the reply is that problem was flaw from Biostar not adding the data about FX-6300 in the BIOS.



Have any Bios moding for that mainboard A960D+V3 6-X fixing that bug ?

Have any other solution to fix it ?

I use Linux Ubuntu 20.04.5.



Thanks for reading.

Have an nice day.