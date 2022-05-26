BioShock: The Collection (Epic Store 05/26- 06/02)

P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
21,720
BioShock: The Collection is this week's free Mystery Game from Epic...comes with BioShock Remastered, BioShock 2 Remastered and BioShock Infinite: Complete Edition

** For Windows 10 operating systems and above, requires download and installation of the 2K Launcher to play

https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/bundles/bioshock-the-collection
 
Last edited:
E

elite.mafia

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Aug 23, 2004
Messages
15,329
CruisD64 said:
I thought Infinite was excellent. One of fav's of all time.
Click to expand...
same. Infinite is definitely a top 10 game for me. Wish they had made some sort of multiplayer for it as it would be pretty crazy doing versus with the vigors.
 
