Bioshock 4

rezerekted said: I got bored of Infinite after only 5 hours of gameplay so deleted it. Click to expand...

Same here. Infinite is such a restrictive yawn of a game. It feels like those really old FPS games, as there's often a very restricted environment in terms of where you can and can't go etc.Personally I'm looking forward System Shock 3 and Underworld Ascendant much more than a Bioshock sequel. Although I am open to being proven wrong - and if a Bioshock sequel had open gameplay, was well made, with good systems within the game etc (like physics) - then I'd probably buy it.Otherside Entertainment are doing SS3 and Underworld Ascendant for anyone who wants to keep a track of their progress: