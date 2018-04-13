Bioshock 4

Say what you want about Levine, one and three were good. The second, while decent, still nowhere as good. If he's on board, it's a day one for me. Sadly, he probably won't be, as he stated how much of a toll Infinite took on his personal life and health.
Say what you want about Levine, one and three were good. The second, while decent, still nowhere as good. If he's on board, it's a day one for me. Sadly, he probably won't be, as he stated how much of a toll Infinite took on his personal life and health.
Bioshack 4
hopefully it's in Rapture again not in the clouds or above ground.;
Bioshock Infinite's story was vague trough the entire game for the big "twist" at the end to work. I hated it. Gameplay was old fashioned and quite repetitive. It wasn't a bad game overall, but far from the masterpiece it was made out to be. It's a typical 6 out of 10 game.
Everything other than the graphics, which at the time I felt could have been better, really impressed me about Infinite. The combat got a bit tedious near the end, but overall the story, gameplay, setting, was all awesome IMO. I've been thinking about going back through it again.
I got bored of Infinite after only 5 hours of gameplay so deleted it.
Loved Bioshock 1, Rapture was really interesting, although I couldn't get into the Bioshock 2 as much. Played Infinite but never finished it. I should go back and do so.
Finishing Infinite is really important as... things change significantly as you head towards the end of Infinite. Then even more so, the Season Pass
for Infinite offers a pair of separate, stand alone adventures which take you back to Rapture and ultimately sum up and bring the whole saga to date full circle ; They should definitely be played last!
If anyone was interested in playing them again, I suggest checking out "Bioshock: The Collection" which has the updated version of everything - Bioshock Remastered , Bioshock 2 Remastered (+ Minerva's Den DLC expansion), Bioshock Infinite (+ Season Pass w/2 expansions + extra items/mode DLCs) .