Bioshock 4

memnoch998

Say what you want about Levine, one and three were good. The second, while decent, still nowhere as good. If he's on board, it's a day one for me. Sadly, he probably won't be, as he stated how much of a toll Infinite took on his personal life and health.
 
Q-BZ

I lean more in your direction on this.
 
socK

I always thought BioShock was super lackluster from a gameplay point of view. Combat was never particularly interesting or exciting. Loved the twist of the first game and then I can't remember anything else really that interesting happening.

Pretty sure I just wound up wrenching shit for a very large part of the first game because guns become borderline useless and ice drilling my way through the entirety of the 2nd.
 
TheToE!

Infinite had the worst ending in a video game. Rivaled only by Borderlands 1.
 
you2

I really liked 3 - esp the story dlc; 1 was ok but i didn't love it - just replayed all 3 a month ago as I had never played infinite dlc. 2 was interesting idea but didn't love it.
 
lilbabycat

lilbabycat

The story and art direction of infinite was amazing (mostly) ... the gameplay and level design was atrocious.
 
Kinsaras

Agreed. Levine wasn't attached to BioShock 2, only part 1 and Infinite, which makes me worried about Bio4.

That being said, Minerva's Den DLC for part 2 was pretty amazing.
 
modi123

modi123

This is good news. Hopefully when it is released I can afford a video card to play it.
 
M76

M76

Bioshock Infinite's story was vague trough the entire game for the big "twist" at the end to work. I hated it. Gameplay was old fashioned and quite repetitive. It wasn't a bad game overall, but far from the masterpiece it was made out to be. It's a typical 6 out of 10 game.

So a new Bioshock game doesn't excite me at all.
 
MavericK

MavericK

Everything other than the graphics, which at the time I felt could have been better, really impressed me about Infinite. The combat got a bit tedious near the end, but overall the story, gameplay, setting, was all awesome IMO. I've been thinking about going back through it again.
 
Flogger23m

Agreed. The story and setting were great. Graphics were okay but not state of the art, but the art direction was good. The gameplay felt dated at the time and is the main reason I have not yet given it a 2nd go.
 
Denpepe

Denpepe

I thought the new prey game was "bioshock 4" in spirit so this one would be nr 5 then no?

Just finished bioshock 1 again on the xbox this time, while decent enough it is kind of dark, preferred infinite for graphics as it was more colourfull, still holds up decently as it's more cartoony then realistic.

now onto part 2 (bought all 3 in a pack on sale)
 
muz_j

muz_j

Same here. Infinite is such a restrictive yawn of a game. It feels like those really old FPS games, as there's often a very restricted environment in terms of where you can and can't go etc.

Personally I'm looking forward System Shock 3 and Underworld Ascendant much more than a Bioshock sequel. Although I am open to being proven wrong - and if a Bioshock sequel had open gameplay, was well made, with good systems within the game etc (like physics) - then I'd probably buy it.

Otherside Entertainment are doing SS3 and Underworld Ascendant for anyone who wants to keep a track of their progress:
https://otherside-e.com/wp/
 
Dark12

This is amazing news for me!

Bioshock is my favorite franchise. I didn't think we'd ever see another game. I know it's not for everyone, but Rapture is the most terrifyingly beautiful in-game world I've played.
 
Krenum

Krenum

Loved Bioshock 1, Rapture was really interesting, although I couldn't get into the Bioshock 2 as much. Played Infinite but never finished it. I should go back and do so.
 
CrimsonKnight13

CrimsonKnight13

I loved all 3, so I'm really looking forward to seeing how 4 turns out. I'm really wondering where it will take place. Rapture? Columbia? Somewhere new? What timeline & universe?
 
RanceJustice

Finishing Infinite is really important as... things change significantly as you head towards the end of Infinite. Then even more so, the Season Pass for Infinite offers a pair of separate, stand alone adventures which take you back to Rapture and ultimately sum up and bring the whole saga to date full circle ; They should definitely be played last!

If anyone was interested in playing them again, I suggest checking out "Bioshock: The Collection" which has the updated version of everything - Bioshock Remastered , Bioshock 2 Remastered (+ Minerva's Den DLC expansion), Bioshock Infinite (+ Season Pass w/2 expansions + extra items/mode DLCs) .
 
you2

Yes that first dlc - is a wee bit short but really really good. I guess some advantage of being short is the story is less diluted by game play but i really liked it. Hum. I wonder if anyone on the original story/design team will be a part of this new studio.

Domingo

Domingo

While I really like that there's another Bioshock on the way, I'm not really sure how confident I am in it. A lot of the aesthetics and the vibe that set it apart have been implemented in lots of other games.
I'm hopeful, but I'm not so sure that Bioshock wasn't just a product of the time it came out.
 
Flogger23m

I enjoyed Bioshock 1 and Infinite. Played the DLCs. I got 15 minutes into Bioshock 2. Couldn't get into it. Maybe I should try again. I do hope the gameplay gets a bit of an overhaul though. Bioshock games have too much of a floaty feel to them.
 
