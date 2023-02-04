Bios Update - Gigabyte Q-flash - X370 Gaming Rev 1. - opinions/experience needed

T

travm

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Feb 26, 2016
Messages
1,896
Tried flashing most current bios with Q-flash (the manual and website instructions for all this are basically non-existant), and it said the bios was invalid.

About to try flashing in steps of 3-5 versions. Will take me 4 or more steps, as I'm on the launch bios from over 5 years ago and to get up to date to run my new 5800x I basically need on the latest bios. Kinda hoped I could jump straight to latest bios.

Thoughts before I brick my shit?
 
