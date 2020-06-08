Bios screen reboots

D

david carey

n00b
Joined
May 29, 2020
Messages
2
I updated the bios but now I am stuck on a rebooting loop at the bios screen . keyboard lights up but reboots before the keystroke takes effect . Is there any way to recover from this ?
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
18,674
david carey said:
I updated the bios but now I am stuck on a rebooting loop at the bios screen . keyboard lights up but reboots before the keystroke takes effect . Is there any way to recover from this ?
Click to expand...
pull the plug, pull the battery and hit the power button a few times. let it sit for a few minutes then put it back together. then give us some more info, ie model, sys spec etc.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top