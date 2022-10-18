BIOS reseting on laptop

Helping a friend with his laptop that keeps partially resetting the BIOS to default UEIF from legacy. His drive is only seen by Legacy. The catch is I don't think his CMOS battery has failed as it knows the purchase date, and the current date. I would think that all that info would be gone if it was a failed CMOS battery. No?

So if anyone has some insight on the situation I would be glad to hear from you.