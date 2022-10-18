BIOS reseting on laptop

F

funkydmunky

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 28, 2008
Messages
3,177
Helping a friend with his laptop that keeps partially resetting the BIOS to default UEIF from legacy. His drive is only seen by Legacy. The catch is I don't think his CMOS battery has failed as it knows the purchase date, and the current date. I would think that all that info would be gone if it was a failed CMOS battery. No?
So if anyone has some insight on the situation I would be glad to hear from you.
 
R

rhkcommander959

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 26, 2020
Messages
283
That info could have been written to the bios, does the actual clock reset? If yes, cmos battery.

If not, try a bios update. Could be a bug unless the behavior is new.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top