bios lagging/unresponsive on sandy bridge era asus mobo

Here's the spec on the pc: mobo: asus p8p67 rev 3 cpu: 2500k ram: g.skill gpu: 5700xt various ssds and hdds ect anyways, had this box since the cpu/mobo came out, and moved it into living room for gaming / media / ect. Recently, the bios went to shit. When I enter into bios the mouse is incredibly laggy, in super slow motion, and eventually just comes to a complete stop, as if it were slowly taking longer and longer to register my inputs, as if each one took an exponentially longer amount of time until lock up / freeze. I'm more or less unable to really change any meaningful settings and at least I was locked in to my safe oc settings. Problem is I can't manually change anything and save it cause the bios locks up before I make it that far. Anyone know why this would be happening, ect. I'm afraid to pop out the little watch battery and reset the bios as it might be borked and I would be stuck with a paperweight, or unable to retreive oc settings again. halp me