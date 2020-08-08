BIOS for STRIX-R9390-DC3OC-8GD5-GAMING

Hi.



I have the above mentioned card, which I bought second-hand.



The card can show artifacts at boot, and in the X window system. The mouse pointer can appear normal however.



I was thinking of replacing the BIOS as a first step trying to get it working properly.



I contacted Asus support, but they said no BIOS was available, no new BIOS had been released.



Could anyone on the forum download a copy from their card and post it?



Regards,



Morten