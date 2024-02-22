bios flashback question, asus z690-f

Does this actually work? I tried going from 2802 to 3302 (skipping one intermediate BIOS), following Asus' video on YT: run the bios renamer, copy the .cap file to the root of a flash drive, plug said drive into the correct motherboard port, turn the power off, hold down the flashback button until the LED next to it blinks, then wait until the light goes out. Normally, flashing from within the bios takes a couple of minutes, but the flashback process has been running at least 20 minutes now and the LED is still on solid. I tried this last year with an older bios revision, same issue. Any thoughts? I mean, I guess I'll just flash it the regular way, but it would be nice if the flashback actually worked.