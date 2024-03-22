Bios confusion regarding board MFG and AMD "Overclocking" settings

So I've noticed that on both my Aorus x570 Ultra and MSI x570s Carbon Max WiFi that there are 2 areas for overclocking, one is at the surface level in the bios under an area simply labeled overclocking and the other is the AMD Overclocking buried under a warning that has to be accepted. While these 2 areas have much the same settings, changing one does not seem affect the other, such as PBO and vcore offset to cpu voltage and + setting for core boost, etc.

My questions would simply be 1. why do board makers feel the need to have both as it seems redundant and confusing to the end user, and 2. which is the better to use when tuning.

While I'm sure this has been covered, I'm just looking for a recent perspective on the topic.
 
the one that requires the warning has more control, like individual core adjustments/curve optimizer. i dont bother with it and just turn on pbo.
 
AM5 boards still have it like this. Really dumb and confusing. They should definitely consolidate into one section.
When it comes to overlapping features, there is no difference. PBO turned on in one spot, results in the same performance as if it were turned on in the other.
 
yeah, that's what I've done, but more recently decided to try using a negative value to improve boost performance and this is where I noticed the difference to overclocking areas in the UEFI, and again the fact that they do not show the same data is odd.
 
