Bios confusion regarding board MFG and AMD "Overclocking" settings

So I've noticed that on both my Aorus x570 Ultra and MSI x570s Carbon Max WiFi that there are 2 areas for overclocking, one is at the surface level in the bios under an area simply labeled overclocking and the other is the AMD Overclocking buried under a warning that has to be accepted. While these 2 areas have much the same settings, changing one does not seem affect the other, such as PBO and vcore offset to cpu voltage and + setting for core boost, etc.



My questions would simply be 1. why do board makers feel the need to have both as it seems redundant and confusing to the end user, and 2. which is the better to use when tuning.



While I'm sure this has been covered, I'm just looking for a recent perspective on the topic.