BIOS CCX vs. Allcore PBO Clarification

I'm having one heck of a time searching this. But wtf is it reffered to in terms of CCX vs. Allcore in my MSI BIOS. I can search allcore overclocking all day long, PBO sure, Auto OC which to my understanding is what people are talking about when they use AMD Adrenaline software and just Auto OC. Then of course there's stock duh. But what is it referred to with CCX?Do people usually just leave PBO on auto with their CCX or do they run allcore?What I did and tell me if I'm a moron but instead of Allcore I have my CCX set to auto. I let PBO boost my processor I would assume more agressively than letting it run stock or auto OC in adrenaline. I did this because when I ran allcore with my last processor 3800X it would make my fans more and things ran hotter. Well if I'm not gaming what's the point of the extra heat and noise just for having youtube or Twitch on.I realize I can go ahead and individually tweak my cores with the CCX settings but I don't want to bother with that. When I clear up what I should be referring to this CCX instead of allcore option I'll ask my next question or maybe I'll actually be able to search it. This has been driving me nuts for quite some time.The photo below I just found on Google not my settings but where I'm talking about see the arrow.<-- can change it to per CCX such as that