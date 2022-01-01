BIOS 0403 - Z690 Bios Related Issues?

Dec 12, 2021
9
- 12900K
- Asus Rog Strix Z690-F (stock bios version 0403)
- T Force Delta RGB DDR5-6200 (2x16GB)


1) Anyone ever had experiences and the same issues with this BIOS version 0403? What can I do to fix it? - Having issues when the power is off and upon turning on the computer it will restart/shut off one time then turn back on, after that it will stay on. It only happens when I power off and turn it back on.


2) I am scared to update the BIOS because I heard you can brick the motherboard. Does this mean once the motherboard is bricked I cannot get it back to working state by myself? What are the causes of bios update bricking?


3) If I plan to update my BIOS what version should I update to that will be stable and no issues with XMP with my memory?
 
