BIOS 0403 - Z690 Bios Related Issues?

- 12900K

- Asus Rog Strix Z690-F (stock bios version 0403)

- T Force Delta RGB DDR5-6200 (2x16GB)





1) Anyone ever had experiences and the same issues with this BIOS version 0403? What can I do to fix it? - Having issues when the power is off and upon turning on the computer it will restart/shut off one time then turn back on, after that it will stay on. It only happens when I power off and turn it back on.





2) I am scared to update the BIOS because I heard you can brick the motherboard. Does this mean once the motherboard is bricked I cannot get it back to working state by myself? What are the causes of bios update bricking?





3) If I plan to update my BIOS what version should I update to that will be stable and no issues with XMP with my memory?