Bandalo

Bandalo

And you thought the furries had a hard-on for Splatoon 2...wait until they see this.
 
twonunpackmule

Do you think Furries will even make it passed the loading screen? Or, will they burn through all the Kleenex before pressing start?
 
Blade-Runner

This game is either going to be balls to the wall amazing or a complete dumpster fire.....hard to tell which atm.
 
Andym22

Blade-Runner said:

This game is either going to be balls to the wall amazing or a complete dumpster fire.....hard to tell which atm.
Nothing about the gameplay I've seen would lead me to think this could be a dumpster fire. Looks very polished.
 
Blade-Runner

To me it looks rough (especially graphically) with a whole bunch of interesting and different mechanics grafted together that might work really well or very poorly.
 
BiH115

BiH115

I like the way this is shaping up. Anyone else catch that mechanical hand vehicle that shoots out of the index finger?
 
polonyc2

looks interesting...playing as a raccoon might take some getting used to though...
 
DedEmbryonicCe11

Are there only four mutations or can you swap those out later on in the game? It's hard to tell from those videos if they are giving all 4 right away in the tutorial and that's it forever. The moth one the player got first seems so OP, making all the enemies attack randomly and ignoring the PC.
 
Comixbooks

Comixbooks

Everything looks rendered clear like a modern MMO I had this favorited on Steam for about a year now.
 
Comixbooks

Comixbooks

The voices in the game remind me of Fur fighter or Star Fox the gunplay is hilarious I don't think marking territory mark with urine has been done dice Conkers bad fur day.
 
Derangel

I really hate how much the narrator talks over everything. Seems like he will get annoying VERY quickly.
 
polonyc2

is the talking narration just for that video or is it going to be a part of the final game as well?
 
Derangel

polonyc2 said:
is the talking narration just for that video or is it going to be a part of the final game as well?
Part of the final game. You will be able to adjust the frequency of the dynamic narration, but all the translation stuff and the plot stuff will be narrated.
 
polonyc2

Derangel said:
Part of the final game. You will be able to adjust the frequency of the dynamic narration, but all the translation stuff and the plot stuff will be narrated.
why not just the let the players discover the plot on their own?...seems very forced to always have that guy talking
 
Derangel

polonyc2 said:
why not just the let the players discover the plot on their own?...seems very forced to always have that guy talking
Apparently the narrator is also a character or something in the story. Either way, it really bugs me. It wouldn't be as bad if it didn't sound like someone's shitty Dr. Seuss fan fiction.
 
Comixbooks

Comixbooks

This game is going to be popular with the furies and cosplay streamers with cat ears.
 
Q-BZ

I just hope this is good. It's strange but I can definitely see some nice potential here.
 
Armenius

Armenius

Q-BZ said:
I just hope this is good. It's strange but I can definitely see some nice potential here.
I was watching it with interest after it was first announced and disappointed when it fell off the radar with no updates until earlier this year. Funnily enough, I had completely forgotten about it until I saw it on my Steam wishlist during one of the sales earlier this year, and a day later we get new gameplay footage. I just hope that THQ doesn't pull a Metro with this one and take it off Steam and GOG 2 weeks before release for Epic Games exclusivity...
 
