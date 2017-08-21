Blade-Runner
You beat me to it. This is getting my attention.
Nothing about the gameplay I've seen would lead me to think this could be a dumpster fire. Looks very polished.
This game is either going to be balls to the wall amazing or a complete dumpster fire.....hard to tell which atm.
Looks like a Nintendo game with really good graphics.
Too much awesome in that video reminds me of Fur Fighters for the Dremcast and PS2.Biomutant Gameplay 2019
Part of the final game. You will be able to adjust the frequency of the dynamic narration, but all the translation stuff and the plot stuff will be narrated.
why not just the let the players discover the plot on their own?...seems very forced to always have that guy talking
Apparently the narrator is also a character or something in the story. Either way, it really bugs me. It wouldn't be as bad if it didn't sound like someone's shitty Dr. Seuss fan fiction.
Biomutant Gameplay 2019
I was watching it with interest after it was first announced and disappointed when it fell off the radar with no updates until earlier this year. Funnily enough, I had completely forgotten about it until I saw it on my Steam wishlist during one of the sales earlier this year, and a day later we get new gameplay footage. I just hope that THQ doesn't pull a Metro with this one and take it off Steam and GOG 2 weeks before release for Epic Games exclusivity...I just hope this is good. It's strange but I can definitely see some nice potential here.