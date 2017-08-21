Q-BZ said: I just hope this is good. It's strange but I can definitely see some nice potential here. Click to expand...

I was watching it with interest after it was first announced and disappointed when it fell off the radar with no updates until earlier this year. Funnily enough, I had completely forgotten about it until I saw it on my Steam wishlist during one of the sales earlier this year, and a day later we get new gameplay footage. I just hope that THQ doesn't pull a Metro with this one and take it off Steam and GOG 2 weeks before release for Epic Games exclusivity...