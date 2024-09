Our schools have instituted this policy, and while I agree with it, there are far too many use cases that are complete bullshit without it.

If a teacher had a problem with a student and needed help, they would text the principal and the principal would take the needed action.

Now teachers are supposed to "discretely" call the principal or vice principal's office to let them know, they are almost NEVER in their offices so the calls go un answered.



This one happened.

A student shit their pants, and the teacher is not allowed to text for assistance. So they followed procedure and called as quietly as they could, but a student overheard then did the whole "OMG BLAHBHAH POOPED THEIR PANTS!!!" as loud as they could.

So that teacher, and I shit you not, was reprimanded for not being more discrete and told that they should have sent an email, this is now a big union issue here.



Like I'm sorry most principals here take 30-45 minutes to get back to you over email if we're lucky, and email is not an acceptable communication system in an emergency. And there is only so quiet you can physically be when you are surrounded by ankle biters who aren't always known for being the silent and patient types.



The policy in place for the cellphone bans are not at all consistent with the reality of the classrooms and the hardware or resources at the staff's disposal. It's a shit show.