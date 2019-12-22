Binning my 2 3900x chips

I've actually had nearly the entire 3000 series in my hands at some point. I do have a 3950X inbound as well. The only CPU's I haven't had the pleasure of working with are the 3rd generation Threadrippers.



As for reviewers not getting into some of those details, it's a matter of time. Before a launch, we barely have two weeks to gather our data, learn to overclock, deal with problems with the platforms, BIOS revisions etc. and all of that. I had just 10 days prior to the 10980XE launch. I spent a ton of that time trying to get a hold of comparison CPU's. The 3900X launch gave me about as long but that was more complicated. Some of the finer details don't get seen by us until we've had the CPU's for awhile, or unless we throw them in our personal machines. A factor in something like examining differences in thermals between Malaysian, China, etc. comes down to the fact that we get our allocation of CPU's prior to launch. We rarely get any after that. We'd have to try and source the various CPU's from retail and that costs money. Few sites make enough to just do that outside of isolated cases.



To investigate this, I'd really need to get ahold of a CPU that's the same and assembled in each location. Then I'd have to test, delid and retest. That's a crap ton more work than it might sound like to you guys.

