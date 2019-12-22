Binning my 2 3900x chips

I've actually purchased a second 3900x and I hope to bin it tomorrow. I've had the first chip running since August, but haven't had a ton of time to mess with it. The time I have had has been a bit frustrating, so I decided to pick up a second chip. Here is what I've done so far on the first chip as a quick and dirty binning test. This is taken from my thread in the hot deals forum when 3900x's popped back up on Amazon for $499.99 https://hardforum.com/threads/3900x-for-499-99-at-amazon.1989392/#post-1044411252 Chip #1 So, I did some quick and dirty OC'ing to find the limits of my chip by CCX. First, I set infinity fabric fclk to 1800 and RAM to 3600 (I had been running at 3733 16-15-15-32-52 1.43v). I backed off on timings to 16-16-16-16-36-52. In Ryzen Master, I set cpu voltage to 1.3125. I set all cores to 4250, then I went back and went through each CCX one at a time seeing how high I could go before throwing errors in a 5 minute CB20 loop. On the "good" chiplet, CCD0, CCX1 maxed at 4400 and CCX2 maxed at 4400. On the "craplet", CCD1, CCX0 maxed at 4300 and CCX1 maxed at 4400. I noticed that I got slightly higher temps running looking for maxes on CCD1. Once I found these, I set each CCX to max and tried a to loop CB20 for 5 minutes, which is 8 loops. It scored 7689, but failed on pass 4. I raised CPU voltage to 1.31875 and it made the 5 minutes with a score of 7685, but on the very last pass, there are artifacts. Probably needs one more voltage bump for true stability Temps maxed around 75C. All power settings are set per recommended settings in the Ryzen DRAM calculator. LLC is set to 3, power levels set to 130, VRMs set to extreme. If I set everything to default CPU wise, running CB20 for 5 minutes sees max clocks on any one core of 4017.8 which is the 40.3 multi with Bus clock at 99.8, but just for a millisecond. All cores seem to sit at 3992.8 which is the 40 multi. So what level silicon am I dealing with here? I got my other 3900x in and I'll be running the same exact tests Friday I hope. So, any suggestions on changes or things to try on both chips? Thanks for any input.