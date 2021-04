Not for nothing but DDR5 being just around the corner is what makes me not feel so bad about being unable to put together any sort of modern gaming PC at the moment.



Because even if the parts were available, it's kind of a bad time to upgrade. Sure, it's the best of the last of this generation, and the first of the next gen is never all that great, but we're talking about the modern PC market, when a rig can and will last you several years without needing much if any upgrading.



We're at the end of the line for 4c/8th, with 8 gigs of system memory. But man, talk about a long haul for anyone who got in on that back in ... 2012? 2013?