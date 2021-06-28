Binance ceding access to 40% of Canada

Charlie5277
Jun 7, 2021
16
Binance Pulls Out of Ontario Following Actions Against Other Crypto ExchangesBinance is no longer open for business in Canada’s most populous province, apparently choosing to close shop rather than meet the fate of other cryptocurrency exchanges that have had actions filed against them for allegedly failing to comply with Ontario securities laws. Ontario has a population of about 14.5 million people, and represents about 40% of the countries total population.
The world where Binance is welcome to do business has grown a little smaller as of late. On Saturday, a U.K. financial watchdog issued a warning that Binance isn't authorized to operate there while on Friday, Japan's securities regulator issued a similar statement.
Makes you wonder - what's going on with Binance?
(Full story here: https://www.coindesk.com/binance-pu...lowing-actions-against-other-crypto-exchanges )