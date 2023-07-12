BIN ASUS ROG Crosshair X670E Extreme + Corsair 128GB DDR5 + Deepcool AIO

pbassjunk

Limp Gawd
Joined
Sep 17, 2012
Messages
459
Hope this is allowed.. not sure if the ebay forum is for personal ebay sales or just sharing things found on ebay. Delete if against the rules.

Switched to a Mac Studio 2 so letting my AM5 system go.

I ran a 7950x and then later a 7950x3D. Worked great.

Not parting out.



https://www.ebay.com/itm/2043945035...xFgFMNnR2K&var=&widget_ver=artemis&media=COPY


PS let me know you came from [H] and I'll throw in a Samsung 970 EVO 2TB nvme.
 
