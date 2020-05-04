Billy Mitchell takes his Donkey Kong high-score cheating case to court

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 4,838
Bill Mitchell pwns !!! (In my humble opinion)
"During Twin Galaxies' months-long public investigation, Mitchell "had the opportunity to submit evidence in support of his score performances and to engage in the lively public debate about the scores," Twin Galaxies writes in its motion. "He chose not to do so. Instead of settling his grievance then, he waited until the adjudication process had come to end and brought suit in court to prove the veracity of his Donkey Kong score performances."
But court proceedings are "not the forum for [Mitchell] to get revenge," Twin Galaxies argues, claiming that its statements regarding Mitchell were "protected activity" under the First Amendment, and Mitchell's suit "seeks to chill the expression of free speech."
To entertain Mitchell's argument would set a precedent that would let others challenge Twin Galaxies score decisions in court, the site writes. That would lead to an "unnecessary waste of the courts' precious resources" and also "have the practical effect of discouraging Twin Galaxies and others from debating video game scores in a public forum," the site argues.
Both sides will have the opportunity to debate these issues on July 6, when a judge is scheduled to hear arguments on Twin Galaxies' anti-SLAPP motion. Whatever the decision, though, we don't imagine this will be the last we'll hear on this matter from Mitchell."
https://arstechnica.com/gaming/2020...onkey-kong-high-score-cheating-case-to-court/
"During Twin Galaxies' months-long public investigation, Mitchell "had the opportunity to submit evidence in support of his score performances and to engage in the lively public debate about the scores," Twin Galaxies writes in its motion. "He chose not to do so. Instead of settling his grievance then, he waited until the adjudication process had come to end and brought suit in court to prove the veracity of his Donkey Kong score performances."
But court proceedings are "not the forum for [Mitchell] to get revenge," Twin Galaxies argues, claiming that its statements regarding Mitchell were "protected activity" under the First Amendment, and Mitchell's suit "seeks to chill the expression of free speech."
To entertain Mitchell's argument would set a precedent that would let others challenge Twin Galaxies score decisions in court, the site writes. That would lead to an "unnecessary waste of the courts' precious resources" and also "have the practical effect of discouraging Twin Galaxies and others from debating video game scores in a public forum," the site argues.
Both sides will have the opportunity to debate these issues on July 6, when a judge is scheduled to hear arguments on Twin Galaxies' anti-SLAPP motion. Whatever the decision, though, we don't imagine this will be the last we'll hear on this matter from Mitchell."
https://arstechnica.com/gaming/2020...onkey-kong-high-score-cheating-case-to-court/