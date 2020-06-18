Billy Mitchell Has His Guiness Book Of World Record Scores Reinstated.

erek
Excited? Thisis pretty cool. Mitchell is cool
"Billy Mitchell, who is known for his record-breaking scores in Pac-Man And Donkey Kong, now has his scores reinstated in the Guinness Book of World Records after a controversy a couple of years ago had his scores rescinded. Subscribe to ReviewTechUSA."
