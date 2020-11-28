Billy Mitchell Has Achieved the IMPOSSIBLE!!!

erek
"UPDATE: To everyone questioning my credibility regarding my coverage of this story, I would like to discuss a few things here. ► 1. I have always remained neutral on this topic and only reported known-statements on the matter. ► 2. I have never accepted a bribe to report on a story. Nor will I ever do so. ► 3. I report on the publicly known information on topics I cover. I am not here to tell you what you wanna hear. I am hear to tell you the facts. Period. If you have any issue with any of my reporting, feel free to share it in the comments. But I can assure you that there is no foul play here. And there never will be. Details: ► Previous World Record: 3,333,360 ► New World Record: 3,338,420 ► Full Twitch VOD of Billy's Performance: https://www.twitch.tv/videos/817371358 ► Shout-Out to VanBuren20 for bringing this to my attention: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJ5gRt9N2V5nv8nP3YvZpRA ► Additional Details: Guinness World Records, Doc Mac "Aurcade" and Namco was there off and on throughout the week. This was arranged with Guinness a considerable time ago. They wanted Billy to do it on the microswitch joystick because it was the original hardware. Billy struggled a lot throughout the week but he eventually adapted to it and got it done at a live venue (Galloping Ghost Arcade) streamed live on Twitch."