Billions of passwords leaked online - rockyou2021

"Dubbed RockYou2021, the list as revealed on a hacker forum contains 8.4 billion password entries, says CyberNews."
"A list of leaked passwords discovered on a hacker forum may be one of the largest such collections of all time. A 100GB text file leaked by a user on a popular hacker forum contains 8.4 billion passwords, likely gathered from past data breaches, tech news site CyberNews said on Monday."
https://techxplore.com/news/2021-06-largest-password-breach-history-leaked.html
https://www.techrepublic.com/article/billions-of-passwords-leaked-online-from-past-data-breaches/
better check...
https://haveibeenpwned.com/
