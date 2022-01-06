Bill Gates predicts our work meetings will move to metaverse in 2-3 years

Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
33,268
This is about three weeks old at this point, but I just came across it, and I figured I'd share in case anyone else missed it.

1641432238834.png


If this happens, I swear I'll quit.

I'd rather be unemployed and homeless, living under a bridge than ever work in this environment.

The most I want to see in my online meetings is someone else's screen share. Be it a Powerpoint, a Spreadsheet or a Word document, I don't care. I don't even want webcams. I don't need to ever see your stupid face. Lets focus on the work at hand, your screen share.

The rest of this bullshit can kindly sod off, permanently.

1641432518677.png


Why does the world insist on just becoming dumber and dumber as time goes on?

I say it's time we burn it all down!

1641432434770.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top