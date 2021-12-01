Bill Being Pushed to Outlaw Bots From Snatching Up Online Goods

Krenum
https://www.pcmag.com/news/democrats-push-bill-to-outlaw-bots-from-snatching-up-online-goods
“The average holiday shopper is unable to compete with the light speed of the all-too-common Grinch bot and are then held at ransom by scalpers and third-party resellers when trying to buy holiday presents,” Schumer said in the announcement. "After a particularly trying year, no parent or American should have to fork over hundreds—or even thousands—of dollars to buy Christmas and holiday gifts for their children and loved ones."
Thank god!
Try to keep this non political, this can positively affect all of us in the future who want to maintain our hobbies.
