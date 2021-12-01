Bill Being Pushed to Outlaw Bots From Snatching Up Online Goods

https://www.pcmag.com/news/democrats-push-bill-to-outlaw-bots-from-snatching-up-online-goods

“The average holiday shopper is unable to compete with the light speed of the all-too-common Grinch bot and are then held at ransom by scalpers and third-party resellers when trying to buy holiday presents,” Schumer said in the announcement. "After a particularly trying year, no parent or American should have to fork over hundreds—or even thousands—of dollars to buy Christmas and holiday gifts for their children and loved ones."

Thank god!

Try to keep this non political, this can positively affect all of us in the future who want to maintain our hobbies.
 
I cannot fathom how this will be implemented. I do wish this could be stopped, but my only theories always involve absurd amount of restrictions and giving these companies way too much personal info to make a purchase.
 
arnemetis said:
I cannot fathom how this will be implemented. I do wish this could be stopped, but my only theories always involve absurd amount of restrictions and giving these companies way too much personal info to make a purchase.
Probably. On the flip side, a lot of people avoid doing silly things that are against the law simply because they're against the law. So maybe this will somewhat alleviate the numbers of people botting and allow for more directed enforcement measures??? I know I'm dreaming, but I'll be dead 40 soon so I can dream of a better world, right?
 
arnemetis said:
I cannot fathom how this will be implemented. I do wish this could be stopped, but my only theories always involve absurd amount of restrictions and giving these companies way too much personal info to make a purchase.
I have a solution...don't sell highly sought after items online. Sell them at brick and mortar stores...it worked in the olden days.

Edit...sure a few people got trampled but it worked.
 
Robocalling is illegal but I still get spam calls. Why would I think there's going to be any attempt at enforcement?
 
Krenum said:
I have a solution...don't sell highly sought after items online. Sell them at brick and mortar stores...it worked in the olden days.

Edit...sure a few people got trampled but it worked.
Unfortunately what that results in today, as we see with Best Buy drops, is the unemployed / stay at home moms / etc set up shop the night before or earlier, and the regular person still has no chance.
 
arnemetis said:
Unfortunately what that results in today, as we see with Best Buy drops, is the unemployed / stay at home moms / etc set up shop the night before or earlier, and the regular person still has no chance.
Limit one per person, per 3 months, per address with proof of address. You have to make it as hard for the scalper as you do for the customer.
 
I mean I like this idea, but I think it is focusing on only one minor part of the problem. You have three big issues, all of which should be addressed:

1) The tools used to make scalping easier, those being bots. So ya, make it illegal to use a bot for this purpose that helps.

2) The people who are actually doing this. Regardless of if using a bot or not, someone is behind this making money and they should be targeted. While I'm not a fan of agency pricing (where the manufacturer sets retail pricing) it is the world we live in today. MSRP is no longer a "suggestion" or a marketing point for stores to undersell, manufacturers specify the final retail price of goods and all retailers have to participate. Notice how the same TV is always the same price on Amazon, Best Buy, Crutchfield, etc. That isn't an accident. Well, if that is how things go then use that in a law: It is illegal to resell anything for more than the set retail price, or maybe MSRP plus a small percentage, without the permission of the manufacturer. Make scalping itself illegal. Manufacturers could still raise the price if they want, and if their vendors are willing to sell for that, but it has to be equal for everyone. No buying shit up and reselling for more.

3) The sites that facilitate the reselling. Part of the reason this shit is so common is that places like Amazon and eBay make it easy to be your own "merchant". You can list your ill-gotten goods for sale no problem with little effort. So go after them as well. Require them to take down any listings of items sold over retail price (or again maybe retail plus a small percentage). You can sell something used for less if you want, but if you list it higher the listing has to be taken down. Deprive the scalpers of their marketplaces.

Do all of those, I think you'd find scalping would almost disappear. You'd still see minor cases where something that was really hot would get bought out and people would resell it locally, but you wouldn't have these sustained operations where assholes buy up everything they can get their hands on. It wouldn't be profitable and it would be too risky.

I feel just outlawing bots won't do much to help. You need to go after the people doing it, and the people facilitating the reselling.

It was the same kind of deal with copper theft. That was already illegal, yet it was a rampant problem because scrap dealers would buy it from junkies and busting one guy didn't do much. What helped was to make it illegal for the dealers to deal in stolen copper. Now suddenly it was not so profitable, and the amount of it dropped off a lot. You can't go after just the individuals, have to go after the facilitators as well.
 
Reading the article...

The fact that the last attempt never made it out of committee means this has no chance of going anywhere. Nor should it. The last thing the government should be doing is sticking its nose in luxury good market resale values. There are far more important things out there that should be a higher priority (inflation for example).
 
Nobu said:
I just wish people would stop paying the inflated price scalpers are asking. I respect that it's your money, so I don't blame anyone for doing it when that's the only option. But if you keep paying them, they're going to keep scalping and finding new ways to do it.
This right here. I won't give my money to these scalpers here, trust me. I'm more about shopping at more reputable places.

Not to mention that there is this global chip shortage to begin with, scalpers are only rubbing salt into the wounds with their tactics.

It will be interesting to see what restrictions are eventually put in place, IF this bill does get passed. I do have some skepticism, but there needs to be some sort of give here...
 
So, this will stop vendors selling all their stock directly to the miners?
 
What's to stop the bot makers from hosting out of our country so that circumvents the law? There is no stopping them.
 
Axman said:
So, this will stop vendors selling all their stock directly to the miners?
I'd like to see the bill go one step further and outlaw mining. Seeing how everything is going "green" Mining is not green, its wastes energy.
 
Krenum said:
I'd like to see the bill go one step further and outlaw mining. Seeing how everything is going "green" Mining is not green, its wastes energy.
Why not go the whole nine yards and outlaw used sales, too? I mean, this bill obviously can't prevent people from buying cards at retail and scalping them, either.
 
