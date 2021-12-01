Bill Being Pushed to Outlaw Bots From Snatching Up Online Goods

I mean I like this idea, but I think it is focusing on only one minor part of the problem. You have three big issues, all of which should be addressed:



1) The tools used to make scalping easier, those being bots. So ya, make it illegal to use a bot for this purpose that helps.



2) The people who are actually doing this. Regardless of if using a bot or not, someone is behind this making money and they should be targeted. While I'm not a fan of agency pricing (where the manufacturer sets retail pricing) it is the world we live in today. MSRP is no longer a "suggestion" or a marketing point for stores to undersell, manufacturers specify the final retail price of goods and all retailers have to participate. Notice how the same TV is always the same price on Amazon, Best Buy, Crutchfield, etc. That isn't an accident. Well, if that is how things go then use that in a law: It is illegal to resell anything for more than the set retail price, or maybe MSRP plus a small percentage, without the permission of the manufacturer. Make scalping itself illegal. Manufacturers could still raise the price if they want, and if their vendors are willing to sell for that, but it has to be equal for everyone. No buying shit up and reselling for more.



3) The sites that facilitate the reselling. Part of the reason this shit is so common is that places like Amazon and eBay make it easy to be your own "merchant". You can list your ill-gotten goods for sale no problem with little effort. So go after them as well. Require them to take down any listings of items sold over retail price (or again maybe retail plus a small percentage). You can sell something used for less if you want, but if you list it higher the listing has to be taken down. Deprive the scalpers of their marketplaces.



Do all of those, I think you'd find scalping would almost disappear. You'd still see minor cases where something that was really hot would get bought out and people would resell it locally, but you wouldn't have these sustained operations where assholes buy up everything they can get their hands on. It wouldn't be profitable and it would be too risky.



I feel just outlawing bots won't do much to help. You need to go after the people doing it, and the people facilitating the reselling.



It was the same kind of deal with copper theft. That was already illegal, yet it was a rampant problem because scrap dealers would buy it from junkies and busting one guy didn't do much. What helped was to make it illegal for the dealers to deal in stolen copper. Now suddenly it was not so profitable, and the amount of it dropped off a lot. You can't go after just the individuals, have to go after the facilitators as well.