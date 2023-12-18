Biggest Fail Game of this Year?

Comixbooks
I know most people don't use the word Fail anymore but there were some pretty big bombs this year. You had entire studios shut down because of game reception which is pretty hard to fathom but it did happen as tragic as it was.
The Day Before
Starfield
Immortals of Aveum
Gollum
Diablo 4
Redfall
I own two of the game in the above list because I bought into the hype. You have some games in Fail recovery mode like Redfall and Diablo 4 and Starfield.
They might still come out on top sometime down the road.
