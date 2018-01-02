Biggest CPU Heat sink fan combo to bend your motherboard?

Anything bigger than this thing in the CPU Heatsink territory? If you want your motherboard just to warp and snap off?
 
The Noctua d14/d15 probably. But it's air....old and ancient...mainstream WC gear is absolutely the way to go now.
 
TRUE Copper. Well over a pound heavier than the Noctua D15 and the TRUE Copper doesn't even have fans with it! The D15 comes in at 980g without fans, the TRUE Copper comes in at 1900g without fans.
 
BlueFireIce said:
TRUE Copper. Well over a pound heavier than the Noctua D15 and the TRUE Copper doesn't even have fans with it! The D15 comes in at 980g without fans, the TRUE Copper comes in at 1900g without fans.
Yeah I seen those things someone bought one and it wouldn't even fit in the case or the IO panel was in the way.

 
be-quiet-Dark-Rock-Pro-3-Protocol.jpg


Actually still popular with overclockers today Dark Rock Pro 3 250 TDP Heatsink Blocks all your Ram except for one maybe.
 
Yeah, I needed something bigger than even the d14, that thing won't even stop the climbing to damn near 80c OCed, even with the better tims. and won't fit in most mid cases.... That Vortez looks like a monster....probably loud too. Telling ya gotta turn to water...can fit a 240/360mm pretty easily and it's quiet and alot of case options. You all talking about the biggest hulkiest wide full atx just to fit them units in.
 
BlueFireIce said:
This is the only one that tops the TRUE Copper, and only by 65g, all the others are half or less the weight.
Yeah that's monster and heavy probably cools muchhhh better. go back to that route so big where need minimal fan action. Like it quiet....leave it running all the time, walk out of the room and barely hear anything etc it is nice.
 
Won't convince me man Lol...the Loop and aios are still superior. More Solution's that are even better being available and damn near some absolutely Leak Proof stuff. I have to go with that in Favor man.
 
Batboy88 said:
Won't convince me man Lol...the Loop and aios are still superior. More Solution's that are even better being available and damn near some absolutely Leak Proof stuff. I have to go with that in Favor man.
A good air cooler can survive a fan failure much better than a AIO can survive a pump failure or leak.
 
Comixbooks said:


http://www.cryorig.com/af41.php
This is dumb. Tower 1 heat gets blown to tower 2, then tower 1 + tower 2 heat gets blown to tower 3.

I have a D14 in my main rig with a 120mm fan on the outside of each tower blowing to wards the middle. Keeps it cooler than the normal configuration.

And for a few more degrees Celsius drop in temperature you can make a duct that sucks the resulting hot air from in-between the towers. I had mine set up like that for a while, but it was horrid to try to work on the system with the extra duct in the way.
 
cyclone3d said:
This is dumb. Tower 1 heat gets blown to tower 2, then tower 1 + tower 2 heat gets blown to tower 3.

I have a D14 in my main rig with a 120mm fan on the outside of each tower blowing to wards the middle. Keeps it cooler than the normal configuration.

And for a few more degrees Celsius drop in temperature you can make a duct that sucks the resulting hot air from in-between the towers. I had mine set up like that for a while, but it was horrid to try to work on the system with the extra duct in the way.
Maybe the air is just lazy or the PC is so hot it needs a transfer like that I think they just did it for kicks.
 
Comixbooks said:
Maybe the air is just lazy or the PC is so hot it needs a transfer like that I think they just did it for kicks.
Man telling ya you'll have ditch the d14, or backup or something...had a case fan on it and a 3000rpm fan on it...you're not gonna stop some stuff going to 80c with it...gonna take water. or like said something even bigger and heavier that Vortez thing...that might stop it...but 3 or 4 140mm roaring....I'm old don't want to hear loud fan anymore lol
 
Air Coolers are generally less noisy than AIO's .. man them pumps.. horrid.. and of course fans on the rad...

I much prefer Air Coolers ....air coolers don't leak or have pumps die... fans maybe but whatever...
 
doyll said:
A well setup air cooled system is way quieter, way more dependable, costs less, cools as well and never sounds like an aquarium running.
Yeah the 'air is for noobs' trope just won't die. Mass produced shit leaks, it is a real risk.

As for motherboard risk from heavy heatsinks, I have shipped various cases (3/4U, pedestal towers etc) with noctuas in them both by air (single) and freight (racked) cross-country multiple times, zero problems, their mounts are great. Even when the forklift killed the rack, the heatsinks were ok! Actually everything else was ok. Well that one middle one was pretty fucked but you can safely blame that one on the fork. Getting the cases out of the rack...crowbar to the rails and lots of swearing.
The spinning drives though? Always separate, dear lord, always. I mean hand carry the damn things in one of those foam boxes if you can, you can yell at them and make them crash ffs.

If it can survive ups & fedex dropkicking n' spear-hooking contests along with cousin carlos discount slackass trucking (liftgate extra aka you're gonna get ripped off) then it can survive your honda civic hatchback on a gravel road to the lan party in the woods or whatever contrived shit people come up with.
 
Batboy88 said:
Man telling ya you'll have ditch the d14, or backup or something...had a case fan on it and a 3000rpm fan on it...you're not gonna stop some stuff going to 80c with it...gonna take water. or like said something even bigger and heavier that Vortez thing...that might stop it...but 3 or 4 140mm roaring....I'm old don't want to hear loud fan anymore lol
Huh??? Can you reword that in English please?

The D14 I am currently using, I've had for years... since LGA1366 first came out.

The stock Noctua fans have very poor airflow and static pressure compared to the Rosewill dual ball-bearing fans I am currently using (best fans I have found - too bad they stopped making them).

With fan speed control, my system is near dead silent when not under a heavy load. This is with the CPU running at 4.7Ghz.

If I am gaming and the fans speed up a lot, I can't hear them anyway because I am either using headphones or speakers that are up loud enough to drown out the fan noise.

I like the D14 so much that I purchased 2 more NOS ones a few months ago because I got them for an awesome deal.

My wife's computer has a Corsair H100i AIO cooler. Works fine, hasn't given us any issues, but I don't see it cooling any better than my D14 in it's current configuration.
 
cyclone3d said:
Huh??? Can you reword that in English please?

The D14 I am currently using, I've had for years... since LGA1366 first came out.

The stock Noctua fans have very poor airflow and static pressure compared to the Rosewill dual ball-bearing fans I am currently using (best fans I have found - too bad they stopped making them).

With fan speed control, my system is near dead silent when not under a heavy load. This is with the CPU running at 4.7Ghz.

If I am gaming and the fans speed up a lot, I can't hear them anyway because I am either using headphones or speakers that are up loud enough to drown out the fan noise.

I like the D14 so much that I purchased 2 more NOS ones a few months ago because I got them for an awesome deal.

My wife's computer has a Corsair H100i AIO cooler. Works fine, hasn't given us any issues, but I don't see it cooling any better than my D14 in it's current configuration.
Water and this loop absolutely does better, doing stuff now the d14 nor the h100 could do. It is real vast? no..but it is significant and it's quiet no need for loud and fast fans.
 
Batboy88 said:
Water and this loop absolutely does better, doing stuff now the d14 nor the h100 could do. It is real vast? no..but it is significant and it's quiet no need for loud and fast fans.
Ok, gotcha. I know a custom loop can do better than AIO or air coolers. I just don't have a need for one and my systems are maintenance free except for blowing the dust out every few months.

At this point, I'll take longevity, simplicity and less expense over a few degrees cooler.
 
cyclone3d said:
Ok, gotcha. I know a custom loop can do better than AIO or air coolers. I just don't have a need for one and my systems are maintenance free except for blowing the dust out every few months.

At this point, I'll take longevity, simplicity and less expense over a few degrees cooler.
The Loops are pretty maintenance free though, and really not much to it. run a solution for a year or two, should have plenty of slack on the tubing and just pull one end off, jumper the psu/pump and drain and refill. and you're ready to go again.
 
CaptNumbNutz said:
That's not a CPU heatsink. Underneath that blue wrap is a 500w white LED so powerful that it might be able to blind you. :p
I have a few of those 500w LED's but don't have a current controlled boost driver that can handle anything more than 250w. Which I bought for a 100w LED "with room to upgrade"

Like shit, the brightest epoxy style LED's used to use around 100ma. The first big boy I got was around 10w. Then a 100w. Thought 250 would be more than enough.

Still, have a 600w rated one coming in from Aliexpress so... I guess... Right around the time I'm headed back to work after COVID's over.
 
