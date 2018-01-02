Biggest CPU Heat sink fan combo to bend your motherboard?

doyll said: A well setup air cooled system is way quieter, way more dependable, costs less, cools as well and never sounds like an aquarium running. Click to expand...

Yeah the 'air is for noobs' trope just won't die. Mass produced shit leaks, it is a real risk.As for motherboard risk from heavy heatsinks, I have shipped various cases (3/4U, pedestal towers etc) with noctuas in them both by air (single) and freight (racked) cross-country multiple times, zero problems, their mounts are great. Even when the forklift killed the rack, the heatsinks were ok! Actually everything else was ok. Well that one middle one was pretty fucked but you can safely blame that one on the fork. Getting the cases out of the rack...crowbar to the rails and lots of swearing.The spinning drives though? Always separate, dear lord, always. I mean hand carry the damn things in one of those foam boxes if you can, you can yell at them and make them crash ffs.If it can survive ups & fedex dropkicking n' spear-hooking contests along with cousin carlos discount slackass trucking (liftgate extra aka you're gonna get ripped off) then it can survive your honda civic hatchback on a gravel road to the lan party in the woods or whatever contrived shit people come up with.