Biggest CPU Heat sink fan combo to bend your motherboard?

Comixbooks
Ignore Me
- Joined
- Jun 7, 2008
- Messages
- 14,674
Anything bigger than this thing in the CPU Heatsink territory? If you want your motherboard just to warp and snap off?
Yeah I seen those things someone bought one and it wouldn't even fit in the case or the IO panel was in the way.TRUE Copper. Well over a pound heavier than the Noctua D15 and the TRUE Copper doesn't even have fans with it! The D15 comes in at 980g without fans, the TRUE Copper comes in at 1900g without fans.
This is the only one that tops the TRUE Copper, and only by 65g, all the others are half or less the weight.
Yeah that's monster and heavy probably cools muchhhh better. go back to that route so big where need minimal fan action. Like it quiet....leave it running all the time, walk out of the room and barely hear anything etc it is nice.This is the only one that tops the TRUE Copper, and only by 65g, all the others are half or less the weight.
A good air cooler can survive a fan failure much better than a AIO can survive a pump failure or leak.Won't convince me man Lol...the Loop and aios are still superior. More Solution's that are even better being available and damn near some absolutely Leak Proof stuff. I have to go with that in Favor man.
This is dumb. Tower 1 heat gets blown to tower 2, then tower 1 + tower 2 heat gets blown to tower 3.
Maybe the air is just lazy or the PC is so hot it needs a transfer like that I think they just did it for kicks.This is dumb. Tower 1 heat gets blown to tower 2, then tower 1 + tower 2 heat gets blown to tower 3.
I have a D14 in my main rig with a 120mm fan on the outside of each tower blowing to wards the middle. Keeps it cooler than the normal configuration.
And for a few more degrees Celsius drop in temperature you can make a duct that sucks the resulting hot air from in-between the towers. I had mine set up like that for a while, but it was horrid to try to work on the system with the extra duct in the way.
Man telling ya you'll have ditch the d14, or backup or something...had a case fan on it and a 3000rpm fan on it...you're not gonna stop some stuff going to 80c with it...gonna take water. or like said something even bigger and heavier that Vortez thing...that might stop it...but 3 or 4 140mm roaring....I'm old don't want to hear loud fan anymore lolMaybe the air is just lazy or the PC is so hot it needs a transfer like that I think they just did it for kicks.
That's not a CPU heatsink. Underneath that blue wrap is a 500w white LED so powerful that it might be able to blind you.
I know. When I first watched that video, I was like, that looks like a giant CPU heatsink, lol.That's not a CPU heatsink. Underneath that blue wrap is a 500w white LED so powerful that it might be able to blind you.
Yeah the 'air is for noobs' trope just won't die. Mass produced shit leaks, it is a real risk.A well setup air cooled system is way quieter, way more dependable, costs less, cools as well and never sounds like an aquarium running.
Huh??? Can you reword that in English please?Man telling ya you'll have ditch the d14, or backup or something...had a case fan on it and a 3000rpm fan on it...you're not gonna stop some stuff going to 80c with it...gonna take water. or like said something even bigger and heavier that Vortez thing...that might stop it...but 3 or 4 140mm roaring....I'm old don't want to hear loud fan anymore lol
Water and this loop absolutely does better, doing stuff now the d14 nor the h100 could do. It is real vast? no..but it is significant and it's quiet no need for loud and fast fans.Huh??? Can you reword that in English please?
The D14 I am currently using, I've had for years... since LGA1366 first came out.
The stock Noctua fans have very poor airflow and static pressure compared to the Rosewill dual ball-bearing fans I am currently using (best fans I have found - too bad they stopped making them).
With fan speed control, my system is near dead silent when not under a heavy load. This is with the CPU running at 4.7Ghz.
If I am gaming and the fans speed up a lot, I can't hear them anyway because I am either using headphones or speakers that are up loud enough to drown out the fan noise.
I like the D14 so much that I purchased 2 more NOS ones a few months ago because I got them for an awesome deal.
My wife's computer has a Corsair H100i AIO cooler. Works fine, hasn't given us any issues, but I don't see it cooling any better than my D14 in it's current configuration.
Ok, gotcha. I know a custom loop can do better than AIO or air coolers. I just don't have a need for one and my systems are maintenance free except for blowing the dust out every few months.Water and this loop absolutely does better, doing stuff now the d14 nor the h100 could do. It is real vast? no..but it is significant and it's quiet no need for loud and fast fans.
The Loops are pretty maintenance free though, and really not much to it. run a solution for a year or two, should have plenty of slack on the tubing and just pull one end off, jumper the psu/pump and drain and refill. and you're ready to go again.Ok, gotcha. I know a custom loop can do better than AIO or air coolers. I just don't have a need for one and my systems are maintenance free except for blowing the dust out every few months.
At this point, I'll take longevity, simplicity and less expense over a few degrees cooler.
I have a few of those 500w LED's but don't have a current controlled boost driver that can handle anything more than 250w. Which I bought for a 100w LED "with room to upgrade"That's not a CPU heatsink. Underneath that blue wrap is a 500w white LED so powerful that it might be able to blind you.