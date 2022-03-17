Bigger monitor further away?

It feels like my eyes are usually happier looking at screens further away, ie TVs. So Ive been considering replacing my 27” monitor with a 4K 55” one, and putting it around 2 meters away (6-7ft) or even further if I can get away with that.



Does anyone have any experience with this? I suppose the question here is really if focusing on something 2 meters away is better than focusing on something 70cm away (2.3ft)?