Big SSD deals for Canada and US: 2TB Sabrent Rocket PCIE4 NVMe - $399 CAD; 2TB Samsung 970 Evo Plus - $250 USD

For Canadians:
Sabrent 2TB Rocket Nvme PCIe 4.0 M.2 2280 Internal SSD
https://www.amazon.ca/dp/B07TN1MNJ4
Current price: $399.99 with free Shipping - There also seems to be no tax added to the order, which is shipped by Amazon, upon checking out.
Regular price: $699.99 CAD
$300.00 (43%) off
There's also a version with a heatsink there for $30 more.
For USians:
SAMSUNG 970 EVO Plus SSD 2TB - M.2 NVMe Interface Internal Solid State Drive with V-NAND Technology
https://www.amazon.com/Samsung-970-EVO-Plus-MZ-V7S2T0B/dp/B07MFZXR1B/
Current price: $249.99
Regular Price: $499.99 USD
$250.00 (50%) off
The 1TB version is also $100 off.
