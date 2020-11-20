Big SSD deals for Canada and US: 2TB Sabrent Rocket PCIE4 NVMe - $399 CAD; 2TB Samsung 970 Evo Plus - $250 USD

For Canadians:Current price: $399.99 with free Shipping - There also seems to be no tax added to the order, which is shipped by Amazon, upon checking out.Regular price: $699.99 CADThere's also a version with a heatsink there for $30 more.For USians:Current price: $249.99Regular Price: $499.99 USDThe 1TB version is also $100 off.