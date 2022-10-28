Big problem since Firefox 106.1 (and confirmed on 106.2) on Windows 7. Not compatible anymore ?

So here is the thing. Since 106.1 after 105.x, Firefox started to be very slow, freeze, having stuterring videos and even videos non working flawlassely, back and forward on their own.

First I erased about anything that could help (cache, cookies etc etc) but nothing happened.

I desinstalled firefox and reinstalled it, only importing links and reinserting passwords. It become a bit lighter but nothing compared to 105.x.

Now going 106.2 it restarted doing exactly the same as on 106.1 upgrade.

In fact the first thing that doesn't work is Google search. It searches, give results but then I cannot access the page anymore as I cannot type or click on it, whatever I do. I have to type another address than Google.

On ly way to use Google is the type http:/www.google.com directly so it doesn't search Google and then type inside the Google page what I am looking for, and then sometimes it works, sometime it freezes like it happens on everytime I directly serach Through Mozilla search (which is Google).

Il was pissed I would have to reinstall the OS or something, but then I went to another computer with Windows 7, with quite the same hardware (and software), which is quite good (one AMD 2700 the other 2700X, and one 64GB RAM and the other 128GB RAM both ECC, one with AMD Vega 64 and the other with an AMD 580 8GB), and it was updated to Firefox 106.2 and it has exactly the same bad behaviour.



So then I went to another computer, also an AMD 2600 with 16GB ram ECC too and a Nvidia 730, and Windows 10 Pro. Firefox 106.2 had no problem at all, was flawless.



So the problem is clearly Firefox since 106.1. Not AMD, not insufficient GPU hardware not anyything else.