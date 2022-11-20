Big Price Cut on AM5 at Newegg and Amazon 7950x @ $574 and 7900x @ $474

VideoCardz had posted that AM5 had been dropped in price over at some European retailers / e-tailers and now both Newegg and Amazon have followed suit.



7950x is down to $573.99 (though probably about to be out of stock at Amazon)



7900x is now $473.99



7700x is now $348.99 and



7600x is now $248.99



BUT , this sale comes at the tradeoff of losing most of Newegg's Asus X670e motherboard combo offers or wholly in place of Amazon's Asus X670e motherboard combos. Both companies were offering in the range of $100-ish combos with some Asus X670e boards. So, yeah, motherboard gouging is still a factor.



Then again, if you don't live near a Microcenter and are becoming concerned from early rumors that the 7900 and 7950 won't be offered with 3D variants any time soon, then this might be the offer to motivate a purchase.