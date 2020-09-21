Big Navi VRAM specs leak: 16GB Navi 21 and 12GB Navi 22 go head to head with GeForce RTX 3080 and RTX 3090

erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
6,443
Why so little Hype on Big Navi? These are some of the worst sources though:

"An earlier leak by Gamer Meld claimed that the flagship Big Navi GPU would be named the RX 6900XT and that this flagship part would beat the GeForce RTX 3090, at least in certain gaming workloads. This rumor has yet to be confirmed or backed up by benchmarks.
However, the recent VRAM spec leak indicates that, at least on the video memory front, Big Navi GPUs will enjoy a considerable advantage over the GeForce RTX 3080. With 20GB variants of the GeForce RTX 3080 planned, however, this advantage could evaporate before Big Navi cards make it to market.
What we're looking forward to seeing now is concrete benchmarks at 4K. If the RX 6900XT can at least match the GeForce RTX 3080 in rasterized workloads, while costing less, it should make for a compelling high-end product.


Source(s)
@_rogame"

https://www.notebookcheck.net/Big-N...h-GeForce-RTX-3080-and-RTX-3090.494835.0.html
 
P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
18,520
why is Navi 21 the higher end part while Navi 22 is below that?...shouldn't the higher number signify the higher end part?

anyhow I like the 16/12 VRAM...mainly because it forced Nvidia to release 3080 20GB and 3070 16GB parts :D
 
Aegir

Aegir

Limp Gawd
Joined
Apr 15, 2020
Messages
365
I think a lot of people are only waiting for Big Navi because Nvidia failed us so hard.
The rumors are worse than just being greedy and limiting demand. Apparently Nvidia performed an emergency recall for the sake of a quick firmware update.

The performance isn't what was promised is also what I've been hearing.

Nvidia was supposed to wipe AMD away and leave AMD as a non-competitor.

But now we don't know. AMD wasn't meant to get this far, and now that it has, I think a lot of people are unsure as to what to talk about.
But Radeon is there. Radeon is growing. And soon, it will be too late to stop it.

And the future is simply glorious.
 
M

mnewxcv

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 4, 2007
Messages
6,961
polonyc2 said:
why is Navi 21 the higher end part while Navi 22 is below that?...shouldn't the higher number signify the higher end part?

anyhow I like the 16/12 VRAM...mainly because it forced Nvidia to release 3080 20GB and 3070 16GB parts :D
Click to expand...
maybe because by the time they release they will be the 21st and 22nd fastest cards?
 
MavericK

MavericK

Zero Cool
Joined
Sep 2, 2004
Messages
29,731
polonyc2 said:
why is Navi 21 the higher end part while Navi 22 is below that?...shouldn't the higher number signify the higher end part?

anyhow I like the 16/12 VRAM...mainly because it forced Nvidia to release 3080 20GB and 3070 16GB parts :D
Click to expand...
Maybe it's like nVidia's chip naming scheme where GA102 is better than GA104, GA106, etc.

Interesting rumor if true, but odd that previous rumors have put it somewhere between a 3070 and 3080.
 
S

sc5mu93

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jul 11, 2018
Messages
263
MavericK said:
Maybe it's like nVidia's chip naming scheme where GA102 is better than GA104, GA106, etc.

Interesting rumor if true, but odd that previous rumors have put it somewhere between a 3070 and 3080.
Click to expand...
maybe Fine WineTM applies to preproduction drivers? ;)
 
H

Hakaba

Gawd
Joined
Jul 22, 2013
Messages
791
Aegir said:
Nvidia was supposed to wipe AMD away and leave AMD as a non-competitor.

But now we don't know. AMD wasn't meant to get this far, and now that it has, I think a lot of people are unsure as to what to talk about.
Click to expand...
As a huge Nvidia fan I can honestly say that I do not feel this way. It’s exactly the opposite. With the recent leaks (hopefully not true) it would be a shame for another generation of cards to be ruled by one side.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top