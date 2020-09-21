Big Navi VRAM specs leak: 16GB Navi 21 and 12GB Navi 22 go head to head with GeForce RTX 3080 and RTX 3090

I think a lot of people are only waiting for Big Navi because Nvidia failed us so hard.

The rumors are worse than just being greedy and limiting demand. Apparently Nvidia performed an emergency recall for the sake of a quick firmware update.



The performance isn't what was promised is also what I've been hearing.



Nvidia was supposed to wipe AMD away and leave AMD as a non-competitor.



But now we don't know. AMD wasn't meant to get this far, and now that it has, I think a lot of people are unsure as to what to talk about.

But Radeon is there. Radeon is growing. And soon, it will be too late to stop it.



And the future is simply glorious.