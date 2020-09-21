Big Navi VRAM specs leak: 16GB Navi 21 and 12GB Navi 22 go head to head with GeForce RTX 3080 and RTX 3090

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 6,443
Why so little Hype on Big Navi? These are some of the worst sources though:
"An earlier leak by Gamer Meld claimed that the flagship Big Navi GPU would be named the RX 6900XT and that this flagship part would beat the GeForce RTX 3090, at least in certain gaming workloads. This rumor has yet to be confirmed or backed up by benchmarks.
However, the recent VRAM spec leak indicates that, at least on the video memory front, Big Navi GPUs will enjoy a considerable advantage over the GeForce RTX 3080. With 20GB variants of the GeForce RTX 3080 planned, however, this advantage could evaporate before Big Navi cards make it to market.
What we're looking forward to seeing now is concrete benchmarks at 4K. If the RX 6900XT can at least match the GeForce RTX 3080 in rasterized workloads, while costing less, it should make for a compelling high-end product.
Source(s)
@_rogame"
https://www.notebookcheck.net/Big-N...h-GeForce-RTX-3080-and-RTX-3090.494835.0.html
